Get All Access for $5/mo

Incuspaze Secures USD 8 Mn in Maiden Funding to Expand Workspace Solutions The raised capital will beef up Incuspaze's capabilities to provide top-tier workspace solutions to enterprises, MSMEs, and startups.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sanjay Choudhary, CEO, Incuspaze|LinkedIn

Workspace solution provider Incuspaze has announced the raising of approximately USD 8 million in its maiden funding round, led by the India Inflection Opportunity Fund (IIOF) and other financial institutions.

"This investment will significantly bolster our capabilities to provide top-tier workspace solutions tailored to enterprises, MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises), and startups. With our clear profitability matrix and enterprise-focused approach, we aim to become a dominant player in India's flexible workspace market," said Sanjay Choudhary, CEO, Incuspaze.

Founded in 2016 by Sanjay Choudhary, Incuspaze is a workspace provider, offering a vibrant network of managed offices, co-working spaces, and traditional setups across 44 locations in 18 cities.

Having a portfolio of 3 million square feet, the firm recently leased 220,000 square feet of space in Gurugram's M3M Urbana project.

The transaction followed 600,000 sq ft of space leased by the company in the June quarter in three cities as it continued to expand amid growing demand.

"Incuspaze has demonstrated impressive growth and resilience in a competitive market. Our investment aligns with our strategy of backing companies with strong potential for long-term success and profitability," said Madhu Lunawat, chief investment officer, India Inflection Opportunity Fund.

The Gurugram-based platform aims to expand its portfolio in southern India, with a focus on Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. PhonePe, Byju's, Flipkart, and Girnarsoft, among others, are its top clients.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Science & Technology

No More ChatGPT? Here's Why Small Language Models Are Stealing the AI Spotlight

Entrepreneurs can leverage this growing tech to create innovative, efficient and targeted AI solutions.

By Raghavan Muthuregunathan
News and Trends

GigaML Raises $3.6M To Help Enterprises Build LLMs As Powerful As GPT4

The funding round was led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from Y Combinator and Liquid 2 Venture, 8vdx and Prominent angels like Garry Tan (President and CEO YCombinator).

By Kabir Singh Bhandari
Technology

Budget 2024: Cybersecurity Leaders Anticipate Robust Measures and More Funds

In its interim budget (2024-25), the government increased its cybersecurity allocation from INR 400 crore (2023-2024) to INR 750 crore. However, industry leaders are anticipating more towards cybersecurity in the face of new technological developments and cyber threats

By Shivani Tiwari
Growing a Business

The Top 5 AI Tools That Can Revolutionize Your Workflow and Boost Productivity

Discover the top 5 AI tools for marketing and content creation that every marketer needs to know.

By Ben Angel
Growing a Business

We're Great at Wishing and Bad at Making Choices — How Obscure Goals and Narrow Targets Derail Our Success

When we're trying to reach a goal, we lose sight of the fact that we need to make tradeoffs. Goals aren't as simple as a proclamation — they are part of a bigger strategy.

By Andrea Olson