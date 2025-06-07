Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Indian startup ecosystem continues to see a healthy flow of capital as investors bet on innovation across e-commerce, clean energy, fashion, fintech, and agri-tech. This week (May 31–June 06), several diverse ventures raised fresh rounds of funding, signaling investor confidence in scalable and future-facing business models. From battery-swapping infrastructure to furniture marketplaces and men's fashion, here's a snapshot of the week's most notable startup funding deals.

Udaan

Udaan was founded in 2016 by ex-Flipkart leaders Amod Malviya, Sujeet Kumar, and Vaibhav Gupta. Based in Bengaluru, the company operates as a B2B e-commerce platform connecting small and medium businesses with suppliers and customers across categories like electronics, fashion, and food. Udaan facilitates easy product discovery, secure payment processing, and logistics support to ensure timely delivery and streamlined business operations.

Funding Amount: USD 114 Million

Investors: M&G Investments, Lightspeed Venture Partners

Snitch

Snitch was launched in 2019 by Siddharth Dungarwal and started as a B2B apparel brand before pivoting to a direct-to-consumer (D2C) model in 2020. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Snitch offers trendy men's fashion through its website, mobile app, and brick-and-mortar stores. Its clothing line caters to modern urban men, with a focus on affordability, style, and frequent design drops to stay on-trend.

Funding Amount: USD 40 Million

Investors: 360 ONE Asset, IvyCap Ventures, SWC Global, Ravi Modi Family Office

Battery Smart

Founded in 2019 by Pulkit Khurana and Siddharth Sikka, Battery Smart is based in Gurugram and aims to transform EV adoption through its battery swapping network. The startup targets electric two- and three-wheelers, offering a quick-swap model that allows users to replace discharged batteries with fully charged ones within minutes, eliminating wait times and improving EV efficiency.

Funding Amount: USD 29 Million

Investors: Rising Tide Energy, responsAbility, Ecosystem Integrity Fund, LeapFrog Investments

Stable Money

Stable Money was established in 2022 by Saurabh Jain and Harish Reddy in Bengaluru. Initially offering digital fixed deposits for risk-averse investors, it has now expanded to include short-duration corporate bonds (2–6 months), mutual funds, and secured credit cards. Its platform appeals to first-time wealth-tech users with benefits like same-day liquidity and lifetime-free demat accounts.

Funding Amount: USD 20 Million

Investors: Fundamentum Partnership, Aditya Birla Ventures, Z47, RTP Global, Lightspeed

Samunnati

Chennai-based Samunnati was founded in 2014 by Anil Kumar SG. It focuses on financial inclusion in the agriculture sector, offering loans, advisory services, and non-financial solutions to smallholder farmers, agri-enterprises, and those within the agri value chain. The startup aims to empower rural India by addressing financing gaps in the agri-ecosystem.

Funding Amount: USD 6 Million

Pepperfry

Established in January 2012 by Ambareesh Murty and Ashish Shah, Pepperfry has grown into a leading online and offline furniture marketplace. Headquartered in Mumbai, it provides a wide array of home furniture and décor solutions, including sofas, beds, lighting, and carpets. With a strong omnichannel presence, the brand caters to modern Indian households seeking stylish, functional furnishings.

Funding Amount: USD 5 Million

Investors: General Electric Pension Trust, Norwest Venture Partners, Panthera Growth Partners

Diverse sectors such as e-commerce, fashion, EV infrastructure, and agriculture witnessed robust funding this week, reaffirming investor optimism in India's evolving startup landscape.