Samunnati Raises INR 50 Cr via Wintwealth to Boost Agri Value Chain The fresh funds will be deployed toward strengthening Samunnati's ecosystem—providing working capital to farmer producer organisations (FPOs), enhancing inclusive agri-supply chains, and supporting rural enterprises.

Anil Kumar SG, Founder and CEO of Samunnati|LinkedIn

Samunnati, a leading agri-value chain enabler, has raised INR 50 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on the Wintwealth platform, marking a significant step in its mission to empower smallholder farmers.

This brings the total capital raised via Wintwealth to INR 160 crore, reinforcing the growing trust between retail investors and agri-financing innovation.

The INR 50 crore infusion will be deployed toward strengthening Samunnati's ecosystem—providing working capital to farmer producer organisations (FPOs), enhancing inclusive agri-supply chains, and supporting rural enterprises. This aligns with Samunnati's broader goal of making markets work for smallholder farmers through scalable, tech-enabled, and financially inclusive models.

"Our journey with Wintwealth has not just been about raising capital—it's about building trust, access, and opportunity," said Anil Kumar SG, Founder and CEO of Samunnati. "This partnership opens new doors for capital to flow where it's most needed. As we gear up for an INR 300 crore raise, our focus remains on impact at scale across the agricultural value chain."

Founded in 2014 by Anil Kumar SG and headquartered in Chennai, Samunnati is a pioneering agritech enterprise offering a unique blend of financial and non-financial services. Its offerings include customised loans for agri enterprises, capacity building for FPOs, market linkage solutions, and technology-driven platforms that promote transparency and traceability in agricultural transactions.

Samunnati's innovative approach is not only transforming the way capital reaches rural India but also redefining agriculture as a viable, investable opportunity. With SEBI's reforms enabling retail investment in listed bonds starting from INR 10,000, this fundraising marks a democratisation of agri-finance.

"Samunnati's listed bonds have seen a strong response," noted Anshul Gupta, Co-founder of Wintwealth. "Retail investors are now crucial enablers of India's agricultural transformation."

Samunnati's earlier registration of a Green Bond on BSE further established it as a pioneer in sustainable agri-finance. As Indian agriculture embraces innovation, Samunnati continues to catalyse systemic change—fostering an inclusive, tech-driven, and financially empowered rural economy.
