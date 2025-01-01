Stake sale

News and Trends

SoftBank Sells Entire Nvidia Stake for USD 5.8 Bn Ahead of New AI Investments

The company also revealed plans for a 4-for-1 stock split effective January 1.

Flipkart, Accel, Peak XV Exit Stakes in BlackBuck in Post-IPO Bulk Deals

Ecommerce major Flipkart, through its subsidiary Quick Routes International, exited its entire 9.01% stake in BlackBuck, fetching INR 672 crore via two bulk deals. Flipkart had already sold 3.9 million shares during BlackBuck's public listing late last year.

Hyundai and Kia Exit Ola Electric, Sell Stake for INR 690 Cr

The two auto giants, part of the same South Korean group, had invested USD 300 million in Ola Electric in 2019.

Elevation Capital Nets 25X Return From Ixigo Stake Sale

Despite the continued stake dilution, Elevation Capital still held a 14.02% stake in Ixigo as of March 31, 2024.