Flipkart, Accel, Peak XV Exit Stakes in BlackBuck in Post-IPO Bulk Deals Ecommerce major Flipkart, through its subsidiary Quick Routes International, exited its entire 9.01% stake in BlackBuck, fetching INR 672 crore via two bulk deals. Flipkart had already sold 3.9 million shares during BlackBuck's public listing late last year.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Early investors in logistics platform BlackBuck, operated by Zinka Logistics, have offloaded significant stakes in a series of block and bulk deals just months after the company's IPO in November 2024.

Ecommerce major Flipkart, through its subsidiary Quick Routes International, exited its entire 9.01% stake in BlackBuck, fetching INR 672 crore via two bulk deals. Flipkart had already sold 3.9 million shares during BlackBuck's public listing late last year.

Accel, another early investor, also exited partially by selling its 2.7% stake through its affiliates — Accel India IV (Mauritius) and Accel Growth Fund V — for approximately INR 204 crore. The shares were sold in the range of INR 420.04–420.29 apiece on the NSE.

Meanwhile, Peak XV Partners' affiliate offloaded 12.1 lakh shares for INR 53.84 crore, translating to INR 444.71 per share.

Institutional investors stepped in to absorb the supply. The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, and Nomura India collectively picked up 83.87 lakh shares, amounting to a 4.73% stake in Zinka Logistics. Notably, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance acquired 9.52 lakh shares for INR 40 crore.

Shares of Zinka Logistics opened at INR 445 on Wednesday on the NSE.

BlackBuck, based in Bengaluru, operates a trucking marketplace enabling truckers to secure loads efficiently while providing shippers access to reliable freight services.

Separately, Flipkart also exited its 6% stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) via block deals worth INR 583 crore. This transaction caused ABFRL shares to tumble nearly 11% to INR 76.94 on the NSE.

Goldman Sachs served as the sole bookrunner for the ABFRL deal, where up to 7.31 crore shares were sold at a floor price of INR 79.50 — a 7.6% discount to the previous close.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

World Environment Day: The Corporate Commitment on Sustainability

As the climate crisis demands faster, bolder action, Indian industry is proving that companies don't just have a role in building a sustainable future—they have the resources, tools, and urgency to lead it.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
Business News

McKinsey Is Using AI to Create PowerPoints and Take Over Junior Employee Tasks: 'Technology Could Do That'

Over 75% of McKinsey employees now use the internal AI tool Lilli, which safely handles confidential information.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Handpickd Raises INR 21.7 Cr Funding Led by Genesia Ventures, Nitin Gupta

The startup has already received INR 10.16 crore, with the rest expected shortly.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

True Diamond Bags INR 26 Cr from India Quotient, Titan Capital, and Huddle Ventures

The fresh capital will be deployed to accelerate the Mumbai-based brand's omnichannel growth, particularly focusing on expanding offline retail presence.

By Entrepreneur Staff