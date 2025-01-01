Startups news

News and Trends

India's Startup Champion Prashanth Prakash Awarded Padma Shri

"This award recognizes the critical role that startups and the technology sector have played in our nation-building," Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner, Accel India

By Entrepreneur Staff
How Women-Led Startups Can Champion Gender Balance in India

With over 100 unicorns and more than 73,000 startups led by women directors recognized under the Startup India Initiative

Veefin Group of Companies Raised INR 136 Crore to Expand Globally

The company has also announced plans to raise an additional INR 155 crore in FY25 to accelerate the growth of its innovative product portfolio among others

Miss Fashionista

She candidly admits that while building a brand from a tier-III city was not easy, "it has been worth it."