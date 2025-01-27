"This award recognizes the critical role that startups and the technology sector have played in our nation-building," Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner, Accel India

Prashanth Prakash, a prominent entrepreneur, philanthropist, and venture capitalist (VC), has been awarded the fourth-highest civilian award 'Padma Shri' in the category of Trade and Industry.

This prestigious honor recognizes his pivotal role in shaping India's startup ecosystem, fostering sustainable development and offering inspiration to future entrepreneurs and changemakers in India.

As a founding partner of Accel India, Prakash has been at the forefront of nurturing several renowned startups, including Flipkart, Swiggy, BookMyShow, Infra.Market, Bluestone, Freshworks, Zetwerk, and Urban Company. His strategic investments have significantly contributed to positioning India as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Additionally, Prakash has previously served as an advisor to the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, B.S. Yediyurappa, contributing to initiatives that promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development in the state.

Acknowledging the recognition, Prakash said, "I am honored to have been awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India. This award recognizes the critical role that startups and the technology sector have played in our nation-building. With all humility, I accept this award on behalf of Accel India, my partners, colleagues, and everyone else who has worked tirelessly to nurture and strengthen India's startup ecosystem."

Prakash's contributions extend beyond the business world, with significant efforts in education, healthcare, agriculture, climate action, and urban infrastructure. His involvement with organizations such as ACT Grants, Unboxing BLR Foundation, and Sikshana Foundation has led to the development of scalable solutions addressing critical societal challenges. Through his work, Prakash continues to bridge entrepreneurship and philanthropy, leveraging innovation to drive systemic change and societal benefit.