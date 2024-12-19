Veefin Group of Companies Raised INR 136 Crore to Expand Globally The company has also announced plans to raise an additional INR 155 crore in FY25 to accelerate the growth of its innovative product portfolio among others

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Veefin Group of Companies, which provides working capital solutions for banks, financial institutions, and corporates, has raised INR 136 crore (USD 16 million) in a funding round backed by capital market investors. The funds will be utilized to drive growth, scale the company's product offerings, and expand its presence globally.

Veefin has more than 500 clients, including notable names like DBS Bank, IBM, Jio Finance Limited, ExxonMobil, Yes Bank, PSB Alliance, and Riyad Bank. With an annual disbursement volume of USD 30 billion, the platform ranks among the highest in the industry.

The company has also announced plans to raise an additional INR 155 crore (USD 18 million) in FY25 to accelerate the growth of its innovative product portfolio, further strengthen its position as a working capital technology platform, and support business expansion across its newly acquired companies, including Regime Tax Solutions (Tax Genie), Epikinidifi (ezee.ai), Nityo Infotech's India arm, and Walnut.AI based in Singapore.

Commenting on the development, Gautam Udani, Co-Founder and COO of Veefin Group, highlighted the significance of this milestone and the trust of their investors, emphasizing the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital transformation solutions for its domestic and international clients. "This marks a significant step in the Veefin Group's journey of innovation and growth. The trust and continued support from our investors reflect our proven track record of delivering state-of-the-art transformative solutions for banks, financial institutions and corporates. We will remain steadfast in our commitment to be the most trusted partner for digital transformation for our domestic and global clients," he added.

Also, the latest funding is expected to propel Veefin's growth and enhance its ability to support financial institutions and expand globally.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

B2B Fintech QuiD Cash Announces USD 4.5 mn Pre-Series A Fundraise

The funding round was led by new investors, alongside existing investor MINTCAP. The company said in a press release that it plans to use the funds to invest in technology and aid further growth.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

93% of Indian SMBs Using AI Reported Increase in Revenue: Salesforce Report

85% of Indian SMBs are optimistic about their future as they ramp up AI adoption. The top three SMB use cases for AI in India are automated service chatbots, marketing campaign optimization, and generation of new content.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By Dan Bova
Marketing

5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

ChatGPT is creating ripples across the digital landscape right now. Here are five ways it can benefit your ads, campaigns and marketing strategies.

By Yasin Altaf
News and Trends

Velocity Announces INR 200 Cr Fund to Boost New-Age F&B Businesses

According to the company, the fund is designed to address specific challenges faced by food and beverage (F&B) brands who often struggle to secure financing from traditional sources.

By Entrepreneur Staff