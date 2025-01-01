Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC)

Shivalik Small Finance Bank Secures INR 100 Cr in Equity Funding Led by SMBC Asia Rising Fund

The focus will be on developing scalable solutions aimed at India's underserved micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and retail segments, especially in semi-urban and rural areas.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Adani Total Gas Secures USD 375 Mn for Expanding City Gas Distribution Network

The five international financial institutions involved in this significant transaction include BNP Paribas, DBS Bank, Mizuho Bank, MUFG Bank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

Fintech Platform Drip Capital Secures USD 113 Mn to Enhance Global Trade Finance Solutions

The new funding will be used to expedite market expansion and support the development of new products tailored to customer needs.

Shriram Finance Lands USD 468 Mn Social Loan Across Multiple Currencies

Funds were raised through a syndicated term loan deal of USD 425 million and EUR 40 million.