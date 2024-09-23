Get All Access for $5/mo

Adani Total Gas Secures USD 375 Mn for Expanding City Gas Distribution Network The five international financial institutions involved in this significant transaction include BNP Paribas, DBS Bank, Mizuho Bank, MUFG Bank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) has secured financing of USD 375 million from a consortium of global lenders to fuel the expansion of its City Gas Distribution (CGD) network.

This marks the company's maiden international financing deal, with five major lenders participating in the funding. The initial commitment of USD 315 million comes with an accordion feature, allowing for further financial commitments to bolster ATGL's growth strategy.

The five international financial institutions involved in this significant transaction include BNP Paribas, DBS Bank, Mizuho Bank, MUFG Bank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

This financial backing is expected to accelerate ATGL's capital expenditure program, enabling the company to expand its CGD network across its 34 authorised geographical areas (GAs) in India, spanning 13 states.

ATGL's strategic plan aligns with the government's mission to increase the share of natural gas in India's energy mix. The company's expansion efforts will serve up to 14 percent of India's population, covering over 200 million people. This move is aimed at deepening the penetration of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed natural Gas (CNG) infrastructure, thereby facilitating the transition to a gas-based economy in India.

"Participation from the global lenders reinforces the potential of city gas distribution in its role as transition fuel," said Parag Parikh, CFO of ATGL.

"This financing framework will drive ATGL's sustained growth and will be a stepping stone for future financing based on its capital management plan, which will create a long-term value for all our stakeholders," added Parikh.

The company's efforts support the Indian government's goal of increasing the share of natural gas in the national energy basket from 6 percent to 15 percent by 2030. Legal counsel for the financing deal included Latham & Watkins LLP and Saraf & Partners representing the borrower, while Linklaters and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas represented the lenders.

ATGL holds the rights to operate in 34 GAs, with an additional 19 GAs managed through a joint venture with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) under Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Limited (IOAGPL).
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

How to Humanize AI Content: 3 Strategies for Authentic Engagement

Want to know why human-generated content gets 5.4 times more traffic than AI-generated material? Learn the game-changing strategies that can make your AI content feel more authentic and engaging.

By Ben Angel
Side Hustle

The Side Hustle She Started in a High School Locker Room Hit Multimillion-Dollar Revenue — and Taylor Swift Is a Fan: 'Invest in Yourself'

Elena Bonvicini, now 25, was inspired to start her side hustle during a 2016 visit to her grandparents in Wisconsin.

By Amanda Breen
Marketing

Your Marketing Strategy Needs an Overhaul — This Approach Is What Separates Successful Campaigns From the Rest

Data-driven marketing is no longer a luxury — it's a necessity. This article explores how leveraging the new generation of data generation can transform your marketing and PR strategies, offering real-world examples and insights to help you stay ahead of the competition.

By Kelly Fletcher
Business News

Salesforce CEO Says the Company's New AI Agents Could Replace Human Jobs

The agents are built for tasks like customer service calls.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Infosys Announces Strategic Investment in Space Startup GalaxEye with INR 17 Cr Funding

Bengaluru-based GalaxEye develops multi-sensor satellites and synchronisation platforms for high-resolution, all-weather data. Its technology serves defense, insurance, logistics, agriculture, disaster management, and infrastructure sectors.

By Entrepreneur Staff