India's AI Market Grows but Talent Gap Expected to Reach 53% by 2026: TeamLease Digital
Increasingly sought-after AI skills include Prompt Engineering, LLM Safety and Tuning, AI Orchestration, Agent Design, Simulation Governance, and AI Compliance & Risk Ops
Female Representation in Technical Roles in Non Tech Sectors Rise from 1.90% in 2020 to 14% in 2024: TeamLease
Tier-I cities saw greater female representation (15.88 per cent) in tech roles in non-tech sectors compared to tier-II cities where it stood at a mere 7.58 per cent. Between 2023-24, there was a notable increase in female representation in mid and senior-level roles
Women Workforce Face an Average Pay Gap of 16.4% at Senior Roles Across GCCs: Teamlease Digital
A detailed sector-wise analysis reveals stark inequalities in the BFSI segment, with women earning an average of 26.3 per cent less than their male counterparts.
TeamLease Acquires TSR Darashaw, Secures Stake in Crystal HR to Enhance HCM Offerings
Both transactions are subject to customary closing conditions and statutory approvals.