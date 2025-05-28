Tier-I cities saw greater female representation (15.88 per cent) in tech roles in non-tech sectors compared to tier-II cities where it stood at a mere 7.58 per cent. Between 2023-24, there was a notable increase in female representation in mid and senior-level roles

India Inc.'s journey towards gender parity has seen gradual progress, extending even to traditionally male-dominated technical roles in non-tech sectors. However, despite marked improvements, substantial disparities in representation and pay persist. Addressing this, TeamLease Digital, a leading specialised staffing firm in India, has unveiled a detailed analysis focusing on contractual tech roles across non-tech industries.

The comprehensive analysis highlights an encouraging trend in the gender composition of India's tech contractual workforce between 2020 and 2024. Female representation surged from 9.51 per cent in 2020 to 27.98 per cent in 2024, reflecting growing momentum for diversity in a space long dominated by men. This shift underscores the increasing recognition of women's contributions to tech roles across non-tech domains and the growing appreciation for diversity in innovation-driven functions.

Gender representation within India's contractual tech workforce has undergone a complex evolution. Technical roles in non-tech sectors have showcased a positive narrative since 2020, with steady, albeit gradual improvement in gender parity. As per TeamLease Digital's findings, in 2020, female representation for tech roles in non-tech sectors stood at a mere 1.90 per cent. However, by 2023 and 2024, this reached 11.8 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively, indicating a slow but encouraging shift in traditionally male-dominated roles.

Despite this progress, female representation in contractual tech roles remains uneven across non-tech industries. While sectors such as BFSI (46.88 per cent women) and Lifesciences & Healthcare (29.58 per cent women) have embraced gender parity, others, such as Manufacturing & Engineering (4.82 per cent women) and Energy (6.25 per cent women), lag behind. On the other hand, sectors such as Automotive have 23.91 per cent female representation. This imbalance is largely attributed to rigid hiring practices, cultural stereotypes, and limited skilling pathways for women in core technical functions.

A closer look at the level-based composition of females in tech roles in non-tech sectors reveals a concerning statistic: women's representation in senior roles stands at a mere 3.35 per cent, women in mid-level roles comprise 4.07 per cent, and those in entry-level roles make up 3.03 per cent. This signals a major discrepancy as male dominance considerably surges, and women continue to face challenges in ascending to leadership roles.

However, between 2023 and 2024, there has been a noteworthy increase in female representation in mid and senior levels, going from 4.98 per cent in 2023 to 5.14 per cent in 2024 in mid-level roles. Similarly, female representation in senior positions increased from 3.95 per cent in 2023 to 4.86 per cent in 2024, a gradual shift in gender parity, with greater female representation.

The Geography Factor

TeamLease Digital's analysis reveals that gender representation varies significantly by city tier, underscoring a disparity in opportunities. Overall, tier-I cities have a more gender-diverse workforce than tier-II cities.

In technical roles in non-tech sectors, tier-I cities saw a 15.88 per cent female representation, while in tier-II cities, this was reduced by almost half, standing at 7.58 per cent. This imbalance largely stems from biased hiring practices and an underrepresentation of women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) fields. The gap in female representation also underscores the need for digital literacy initiatives, remote work options, and adequate upskilling/reskilling programs.

Commenting on the findings, Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital, said, "The significant rise in female representation in tech roles within non-tech sectors from 1.90 per cent in 2020 to 14 per cent in 2024 reflects a promising shift towards inclusivity. However, persistent gaps in technical skill representation and leadership roles highlight the need for targeted interventions. TeamLease Digital's in-depth analysis sheds light on the gradual increase in gender diversity while highlighting the gaps effectively."

Focused intervention, such as tailored upskilling programs and inclusive hiring practices, combined with greater accessibility to resources and opportunities, will play a key role in levelling the playing field and creating equitable work environments across sectors.