As India is rapidly becoming a hub for global capability centres (GCCs), there exists a persistent gender pay gap across various industries, raising questions about inclusivity and equal opportunity. Exploring this, TeamLease Digital, a leading specialised staffing firm in India, has done an in-depth analysis of female participation in the contractual tech workforce within the GCC domain.

According to Teamlease Digital's findings, there is an average pay gap of 16.4 per cent at senior levels across GCCs. This trend highlights a crucial issue: while there are notable advancements in the representation of women in entry- and mid-level roles, parity tapers down considerably at the higher echelons.

A detailed sector-wise analysis reveals stark inequalities in the BFSI segment, with women earning an average of 26.3 per cent less than their male counterparts. This divide grows further at senior levels, with women experiencing a pay gap of 23.8 per cent.

In Lifesciences and Healthcare GCCs, the pay gap is a striking 29.5 per cent, with a pronounced 23.5 per cent disparity at senior levels, one of the highest across sectors. In contrast, tech GCCs show a better overall gap of 19 per cent. This includes smaller entry-level disparities at 4.4 per cent and 6 per cent at mid-level, escalating to 16.3 per cent at senior roles. The Energy sector exhibits a notable pay gap of 15 per cent overall. At mid-level roles, the gap is 7.6 per cent, but it increases significantly to 18 per cent at the senior level.

A significant disparity in compensation is also evident for tech roles. In the automotive GCCs, tech roles witness pay gaps that are, on average, 26.3 per cent. This trend continues to manifest across various industries, with the BFSI GCCs reporting a remarkable 30 per cent pay gap. Meanwhile, the Life Sciences and Healthcare GCCs exhibit a notable 22.6 per cent difference, and the Tech GCCs stand at 28.5 per cent.

Trends in Tier 1 vs Tier 2 Cities

In the city-wise analysis, the analysis reveals that in Tier 1 cities, female participation in GCCs remains relatively high despite challenges like high-pressure work environments and limited career advancement opportunities. In Tier 1 cities, women make up almost 40 per cent compared to the 23.36 per cent in Tier 2 cities. In contrast, Tier 2 cities grapple with more significant gender gaps owing to a scarcity of large employers, fewer avenues for upward mobility, and societal norms that restrict women's career growth. The prospect of relocation for better job opportunities adds another layer of complexity for women working in or aspiring to join GCCs in these regions.

The gender pay gap presents a stark contrast between Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in the GCCs. In Tier 1 cities, the overall gap is at a significant 20.3 per cent. In Tier 1 cities, the situation is more pronounced, especially in BFSI GCCs, which face a 30.6 per cent pay gap, and Lifesciences & Healthcare GCCs at 28.6 per cent. Conversely, Tier 2 cities experience a remarkable reduction in these gaps, except for Tech GCCs, which still reflect a 23 per cent disparity. Key factors driving this inequality include the influence of standardized global pay structures and ongoing efforts to recruit diverse talent from local educational institutions.

Despite the challenges, the findings capture a spirit of optimism. It points to the narrowing of gaps in some areas and the steady increase of women entering the workforce across sectors.

Commenting on the research and its findings, Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital, said, "The GCC ecosystem in India presents a powerful opportunity to drive change and inclusivity. While the sector has made considerable progress in elevating women into meaningful roles, the gender pay gap reveals a deeper systemic challenge. TeamLease Digital's analysis sheds light on both the progress made and the challenges that remain in creating a truly inclusive workforce. Now, it is time for organisations to ensure equity in growth, compensation, and leadership visibility. Bridging this gap will unlock the full potential of India's talent pool."

As India cements its position as a global hub for GCCs, focused and sustained efforts to close gender gaps in the contractual tech workforce will be critical. Empowering more women in these roles not only fosters equitable growth within GCCs but also strengthens India's global competitiveness in the tech-driven economy.