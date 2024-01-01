The Capitalists
Some Of the Best Companies Are Born During And After Downturns: Unitus Ventures' Sanjiv Rangrass
Rangrass and his team have remained committed to supporting companies that demonstrate strong unit economics and sustainable growth, with a clear path to profitability
A Believer In India Story
Amit Lakhotia, founder and CEO, Park+ continues to identify startups where he can add value as a mentor or investor
The Agritech Governor
Founded in 2010, the venture capital firm is working towards funding entrepreneurs who are building the future of agriculture and food systems in India.
How Rainmatter is Ramping Up Indian Impact
Dinesh Pai feels that while sector, founder, team, and idea play an integral role, the impact is the deciding factor for the Zerodha initiative to invest in any startup
A Word of Advice- Build a Real Company
Better Capital works on a hypothesis that no bridge rounds are raised to extend the runway. Instead, startups need to prove with data that they will be able to raise a proper next round.
"Adaptability is the Key for Entrepreneurs"
According to Vikram Gupta, founder and managing partner, IvyCap Ventures, startups who lack clarity, focus, and capital-efficient growth will face difficulties, irrespective of the market condition.