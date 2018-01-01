Punita Sabharwal

Entrepreneurs
How the Freshworks Founder is Defining the New-age Tech Investment
How Girish Mathrubootham founded Freshworks
Entrepreneur Lifestyles
Kicking Back
Razorpay CEO Harshil Mathur on how Karate taught him a little bit about entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship
Chess Wizard Teaches You How to Move 'Live Pieces' for Entrepreneurial success
The king of chess - fivetimes world champion - Vishwanathan Anand shares what made him a grandmaster - patience, determination hardwork and learning from mistakes.
Social Networking
A Lingual Twist to Social Networking
As per a recent KPMG report, by 2021 75 percent of the country's internet user base will comprise regional language users.
LGBTQ
A Change Advocate
Ten years back Ayesha hadn't spoken publicly about her sexuality because she felt it was her private matter.
LGBTQ
The Diva With a Difference
Top chef Ritu Dalmia on why being a lesbian never drew a boundary or defined her
LGBTQ
The Happy And Gay Hotelier
Keshav Suri, Executive Director, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group shares his story with pride
Smartphones
How OnePlus Became The Hero of Indian Smartphone Market
OnePlus recently surpassed Samsung and Apple to lead the premium smartphone segment in India for the first time ever for a full quarter
Entrepreneurs
The Learning Curve: Krishna Kumar, Founder of Simplilearn Unplugged
With the rise of AI and automation, large corporates have already begun upskilling their employees to prepare them for the change.
Startups
How SAP is Impacting the Start-up Ecosystem
In every corporate complacency seeps in after a certain period of time. But what can one do to avoid the same?
Recycling
The Story of Two Friends and the Holy Flower
At temples and dargahs, we offer flowers to the gods and sufi saints, but ever thought what happens to all those flowers once the ritual is over?
News and Trends
The Future of Work Spaces: A Look At India's Rising Coworking Spaces
India is now brimming with a multitude of coworking spaces, which were unheard of a few years ago. Here's the lowdown on India's top 10 coworking spaces, which truly portray a unique value proposition.
Creative Entrepreneur
An Actress Takes an Entrepreneurial Path
Here's what compelled Jacqueline Fernandez to look beyond her flourishing acting career and take up an entrepreneurial venture.
Starting a Business
How Amit Tandon Turned Comedy Into Serious Business
Amit Tandon shares that when he embarked on his entrepreneurial journey it was not bereft of bumps, yet the hurdles coming in his way couldn't deter his determination to attain success. He eventually found that stand-up comedy is his forte and he never looked back since.
Women Entrepreneurs
Meet the Wedding Planner Behind Big Fat Indian Weddings
Devika Narain conceptualizes each wedding based on her clients' tastes and their relationship history.