Punita Sabharwal

Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine

How the Freshworks Founder is Defining the New-age Tech Investment
Entrepreneurs

How the Freshworks Founder is Defining the New-age Tech Investment

How Girish Mathrubootham founded Freshworks
10 min read
Kicking Back
Entrepreneur Lifestyles

Kicking Back

Razorpay CEO Harshil Mathur on how Karate taught him a little bit about entrepreneurship
2 min read
Chess Wizard Teaches You How to Move 'Live Pieces' for Entrepreneurial success
Entrepreneurship

Chess Wizard Teaches You How to Move 'Live Pieces' for Entrepreneurial success

The king of chess - fivetimes world champion - Vishwanathan Anand shares what made him a grandmaster - patience, determination hardwork and learning from mistakes.
5 min read
A Lingual Twist to Social Networking
Social Networking

A Lingual Twist to Social Networking

As per a recent KPMG report, by 2021 75 percent of the country's internet user base will comprise regional language users.
4 min read
A Change Advocate
LGBTQ

A Change Advocate

Ten years back Ayesha hadn't spoken publicly about her sexuality because she felt it was her private matter.
3 min read
The Diva With a Difference
LGBTQ

The Diva With a Difference

Top chef Ritu Dalmia on why being a lesbian never drew a boundary or defined her
2 min read
The Happy And Gay Hotelier
LGBTQ

The Happy And Gay Hotelier

Keshav Suri, Executive Director, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group shares his story with pride
3 min read
How OnePlus Became The Hero of Indian Smartphone Market
Smartphones

How OnePlus Became The Hero of Indian Smartphone Market

OnePlus recently surpassed Samsung and Apple to lead the premium smartphone segment in India for the first time ever for a full quarter
13 min read
The Learning Curve: Krishna Kumar, Founder of Simplilearn Unplugged
Entrepreneurs

The Learning Curve: Krishna Kumar, Founder of Simplilearn Unplugged

With the rise of AI and automation, large corporates have already begun upskilling their employees to prepare them for the change.
7 min read
How SAP is Impacting the Start-up Ecosystem
Startups

How SAP is Impacting the Start-up Ecosystem

In every corporate complacency seeps in after a certain period of time. But what can one do to avoid the same?
5 min read
The Story of Two Friends and the Holy Flower
Recycling

The Story of Two Friends and the Holy Flower

At temples and dargahs, we offer flowers to the gods and sufi saints, but ever thought what happens to all those flowers once the ritual is over?
2 min read
The Future of Work Spaces: A Look At India's Rising Coworking Spaces
News and Trends

The Future of Work Spaces: A Look At India's Rising Coworking Spaces

India is now brimming with a multitude of coworking spaces, which were unheard of a few years ago. Here's the lowdown on India's top 10 coworking spaces, which truly portray a unique value proposition.
15+ min read
An Actress Takes an Entrepreneurial Path
Creative Entrepreneur

An Actress Takes an Entrepreneurial Path

Here's what compelled Jacqueline Fernandez to look beyond her flourishing acting career and take up an entrepreneurial venture.
3 min read
How Amit Tandon Turned Comedy Into Serious Business
Starting a Business

How Amit Tandon Turned Comedy Into Serious Business

Amit Tandon shares that when he embarked on his entrepreneurial journey it was not bereft of bumps, yet the hurdles coming in his way couldn't deter his determination to attain success. He eventually found that stand-up comedy is his forte and he never looked back since.
4 min read
Meet the Wedding Planner Behind Big Fat Indian Weddings
Women Entrepreneurs

Meet the Wedding Planner Behind Big Fat Indian Weddings

Devika Narain conceptualizes each wedding based on her clients' tastes and their relationship history.
3 min read
