3 Book Recommendations by Kinara Capital's Hardika Shah Despite operating in a highly competitive and tough market of collateral-free loans, Kinara Capital has been steadily growing under Hardika's leadership. In conversation with Entrepreneur, Hardika shares insights on her favourite books

By Punita Sabharwal

Hardika Shah, founder, Kinara Capital

Hardika Shah founded Kinara Capital in 2011 with the mission to address the acute credit gap in the micro-small-medium-enterprises (MSME) sector in India, by providing fast and flexible business capital to small business entrepreneurs. Despite operating in a highly competitive and tough market of collateral-free loans, Kinara Capital has been steadily growing under Hardika's leadership. In conversation with Entrepreneur, Hardika shares insights on her favourite books.

PERSONAL JOURNEY: 'Becoming' by Michelle Obama resonates deeply with my journey as a woman leader. She shares her triumphs and disappointments with refreshing honesty and wit, which engages the reader right away. She narrates her story as she has truly lived it, on her own terms, both in the public eye and in her private life. Her focus on staying true to oneself, showing resilience, and valuing the importance of community echo my own values and experiences. The book captures the essence of a woman who has consistently defied expectations to go after what she believes in, and her account reminds me to do the same.

ENTREPRENEURIAL INSIGHTS: 'The Four Steps to the Epiphany' by Steven Blank is my pick for entrepreneurial insights. Both the book and the author left a strong impact on me, since I was in his MBA class. Hearing his take firsthand before I chose to become an entrepreneur was truly inspiring. A steady focus on customers, founders staying involved in decision-making, and avoiding topbottom analysis of the markets are just some of the takeaways I have gained from this gem of a book.

ENTREPRENEURIAL INSIGHTS (INDIAN): I have always found Devdutt Pattanaik's insightful retelling of stories and character arcs from Indian mythology incredibly fascinating. His book, 'Business Sutra: A Very Indian Approach to Management' explores the critical role of belief in business, which I found both radical and quite enlightening. He challenges the impersonal methods of Western management, instead highlighting the importance of empathy, diversity, and interconnectedness, drawing from Indian mythology. The idea that success can be achieved by creating a harmonious and joyful workplace, rather than chasing it in a battleground of competition, resonates with me and is a philosophy I try to abide by in my own leadership journey.
