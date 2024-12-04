Our current issue is one dedicated to the doyens of D2C. One clear theme, which emerged out of our conversations with entrepreneurs featured in this edition, is their newfound focus towards quick commerce, which is driving sales to a new high

What's defining the direct-to-consumer (d2c) landscape in India? The new-age entrepreneurs we would say. As per KPMG's report, the Indian D2C market is projected to surpass the mark of USD 60 billion by 2027, by growing at a CAGR of 40 per cent. Our current issue is one dedicated to the doyens of D2C. One clear theme, which emerged out of our conversations with entrepreneurs featured in this edition, is their newfound focus towards quick commerce, which is driving sales to a new high. In the ensuing pages, we feature the most funded D2C startups in India and their approach towards designing new-age businesses.

The Teapreneur

Bala Sarda, founder & CEO, VADHAM India

While tea as a product has deep roots in Indian culture, Bala Sarda saw an untapped potential to take this heritage global using digital platforms. The key turning point came when he understood that consumers were shifting towards e-commerce for convenience, quality, and transparency in the products. Leveraging the digital space allowed him to break traditional boundaries and connect directly with consumers globally. "We launched VAHDAM India with the vision of taking. India's finest teas and spices to the world, and it became clear that we could do much more through direct-to-consumer platforms. By owning the customer journey online, we not only delivered freshness and quality, but also told the story of Indian farmers and our sustainable supply chain with complete authenticity," shares Bala Sarda, Founder & CEO, VAHDAM India.

With a lineage of over 90 years in the tea business, Sarda had a strong connection to the industry. As the fourth generation involved in running a tea business, he was wellaware of the immense potential within the tea industry. It was during a visit to his family's holiday home in Darjeeling that he had a transformative experience. "I encountered the world's finest teas and had the opportunity to engage with industry veterans, tea growers, and customers. This experience sparked a realization of the untapped opportunities and gaps in the tea market. To immerse myself further in the tea business, I decided to join my family's business for a couple of years. This decision allowed me to gain invaluable insights and understand the dynamics of the industry. During this time, I identified significant gaps and noticed the absence of a home-grown brand that could effectively address these issues. Fueled by the desire to fill this white space, I founded VAHDAM India as a direct-to-consumer online tea brand in early 2015," shares Sarda.

Cross-border eCommerce has been a game changer for VAHDAM, contributing to 90% of its overall revenue. Key markets such as the US, UK, Canada, and others have shown tremendous growth online and now offline as well. They're now present in over 6500+ stores, globally. Their average delivery time in the US is now just 3 days, showcasing their commitment to providing fast and reliable service to customers.

Additionally, the overall cross-border lead time globally is approximately 3-5 days, ensuring timely delivery of orders across borders. Today VAHDAM a strong presence in over 140 countries, including physical inventories in 10 countries. For the remaining countries, they fulfill orders from their base in India. Given the shift towards high-quality & trusted wellness products, and the larger adoption of e-commerce globally, VAHDAM plans to continue to grow by focusing on 3 key growth triggers i.e going deeper in to our current markets, expanding omni-channel distribution, strengthening presence in new markets like India & diversify into other relevant product categories.

Sleep Specialist

Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director & Co-Founder, Wakefit.Co

When Chaitanya Ramalingegowda started Wakefit. co in 2016, the primary goal was simply trying to solve a problem he had personally experienced in finding a good mattress at a reasonable price. His co-founder Ankit, who had deep experience in foam technology, noticed that there was a clear disconnect between the cost of foam and the high prices customers were paying in stores. "We realized that if we could eliminate the middlemen and sell directly to consumers, we could offer high-quality products at affordable prices," shares Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director & Co-founder, Wakefit.co.

That's when he saw the potential to go digital and launched Wakefit.co as an online brand, selling through platforms like Amazon. Eventually, they launched their own D2C website. It wasn't just about cutting costs— it was about using technology to serve customers better by offering industry-first features like 100-day trial, warranty and more. The pandemic only reinforced this shift. People began relying more on online platforms for home solutions, and the convenience of ordering necessities from home led to growing demand even after the lockdowns.

When asked about his journey Ramalingegowda reminisces, "We started with just two products on Amazon, but what truly shaped our journey was how closely we listened to our customers. This helped us diversify into adjacent categories like pillows, bedsheets, and other sleep accessories. Geographically, we've expanded to nearly 80 stores across 26 cities today and service over 19,000+ pin codes online."

Sharing the initial steps of launching a brand, Ramalingegowda mentions, "Ankit and I established Wakefit.co with a modest investment from our savings, and from the very start, we prioritized listening to our customers. In fact, to stay close to our customers, we personally delivered the first 100 mattresses, engaging in direct conversations with them to gather valuable insights. These interactions allowed us to refine every aspect of our products, from comfort and durability to packaging and customization."

In 2022, Wakefit ventured into offline retail, opening its first set of physical stores across major cities. Going forward, they're planning to expand to nearly 120 stores over the next few months. To maintain healthy customer retention rates, Wakefit enhanced its post-sale engagement by actively gathering feedback and extending mattress trial period from 30 to 100 days. In terms of order fulfillment, they launched India's largest furniture manufacturing facility in Hosur, which spans 600,000 sq. ft. By backward integrating their operations, they achieved greater control over manufacturing and competitive pricing.

Wakefit recently achieved a significant milestone by crossing the INR 1,000 crore revenue mark, recording INR 1,017 crore and returning to EBITDA profitability for FY 2023-24. This represents a year-on-year revenue increase of 24% from FY 2022-23. Sharing future plans, Ramalingegowda adds, "Our product offerings range across sleep, home, and decor segments with over 100 categories and close to 6000 SKUs. With the launch of our AI-powered sleep solutions, Zense, we have also entered the SleepTech market. Additionally, we will focus on penetrating Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets more effectively."

The Right Element

Puru Gupta, Co-Founder, True Elements

For Marico acquire True Elements, B2C holds more relevance than D2C - as Food, specifically grocery and gourmet are usually bought across multiple channels, based on the respective consumption occasions. As a brand, they ensure they are present across the entire spectrum of consumption occasions of 8-11-5 and drive assortment with prominence across these channels.

Sharing the same, Puru Gupta, Co-founder, True Elements says, "As our customers evolve, so do our channel choices. We also build top funnel across geographies, along with presence across geographies. Thankfully, with the help of retail chains and Q-com, our penetration across geographies has also accelerated quickly."

Today True Elements is there across 60+ platforms with strong physical presence. Gupta goes on to mention, "D2C is a small part of the overall share of the wallet of the shopper, and we focus on it accordingly. It is also a channel of discovery and engagement for us, so we ensure the user experience holds precedence over 'purchase'. Having said that, having our own manufacturing setup helps us stay agile to deliver D2C with faster turnaround time (TAT) and service levels."

Focusing on Driving quick commerce growth, along with penetration in offline markets, the brand is building up its omnichannel presence.

The Indian Wear Craft Master

Sidhant Keshwani, Founder & CEO, Libas

Upon returning to India, Sidhant Keshwani dedicated a year to rigorous market research in the e-commerce and fashion sectors. "During my research, I identified a significant gap in the Indian wear segment, especially within fast fashion. I noticed that Indian wear hadn't evolved much over the past 30-40 years, and there were very few organized, modern options available. Additionally, I observed a shift in consumer preferences toward Western wear, which highlighted the need for innovation in Indian fashion. This insight inspired me to launch Libas, a brand aimed at modernizing and rejuvenating Indian wear," shares Sidhant Keshwani, Founder & CEO, Libas.

For the first seven to eight years, the company remained bootstrapped. This approach allowed them to grow successfully, focusing on scaling the online aspect of the brand. Keshwani mentions, "We focused on launching new options while always viewing Indian wear through a modern lens. For us, speed became our defining factor. We recognized that speed could solve many challenges, so we decided it would be our core USP. This focus on speed influences everything we do. Our e-commerce-first approach allows us to reach a wide audience quickly, enabling us to launch new trends faster than anyone else."

Libas has transitioned from being a 100 per cent online company to expanding its physical presence. It entered markets like the USA, UK, UAE, and Australia as of January of the last fiscal year. Sharing his vision Keshwani says they plan to focus on opening Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) and partnering with multi-brand outlets, "Our vision is to evolve into a fully omni-channel brand in the coming years. Over the next one and a half to two years, we're looking to open 150+ stores across India."

Reigning the beauty space

Aashka Goradia Goble, Co-Founder, Renee Cosmetics

From the inception of the brand, Aashka Goradia Goble recognized the immense potential of the digital environment. As consumer behavior shifted online, it became clear that traditional methods alone wouldn't be enough to connect with today's audience. Leveraging social media early on, she built a strong online presence that allowed Renee to interact with the audience in real time, build brand awareness, and create engagement. Sharing her thoughts, Aashka Goradia Goble says, "Our decision to prioritize digital channels was both strategic and instinctive, as we understood that a robust online presence is essential for reaching and connecting with consumers, particularly in the beauty industry where convenience and instant access are key. This enabled us to scale quickly and efficiently, allowing us to drive direct consumer engagement, feedback, and sales. As the e-commerce ecosystem grew, we adapted our marketing and operational strategies to take full advantage of the digital tools and platforms available."

Renee's journey in D2C space has been marked by a relentless focus on understanding and meeting audience's needs. It began by building a loyal community through authentic engagement and personalized experiences. To reach a larger audience, Renee expanded into new geographies and launched 1400+ shop-in-shop stores, totaling 7,500+ GT outlets in major metro areas as well as regional Tier 2 and 3 cities in India, adapting strategies to suit local preferences.

Today, their cosmetic products are available on various e-commerce platforms, including their own website, Amazon, Nykaa, Flipkart, and more. They are also present on major platforms like Ajio, Myntra, and Purplle. Additionally, for instant delivery, their products are available through delivery services like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart, ensuring that Renee products reach you within 10-15 minutes. These platforms have been instrumental in establishing the brand's online presence, offering a direct way to engage with customers across multiple touchpoints.

The concept for Renee Cosmetics was born in late 2019, when Goble began envisioning a brand that would bring innovation, accessibility, and versatility to the beauty industry. "My years in the entertainment industry gave me valuable insights into consumer preferences and how the right products can truly empower people. In 2020, I partnered with Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah, both accomplished serial entrepreneurs and founders of Beardo, to bring the vision to life. The entire process— from conceptualization to going live—took about six months. We focused on leveraging e-commerce platforms and our own website to reach customers quickly. This digital-first approach allowed us to test the market, finetune our product offerings, and begin building a loyal customer base right from the start," shares the founder.

Today, the brand has expanded into international markets, including the USA and the UAE. Their global expansion plans involve further penetrating existing markets and exploring new territories where there is a strong demand for the products. The brand has seamlessly integrated physical stores into its overall strategy. They have established a network of over 1,400+ shop-in-shop outlets and developed 15+ EBO & Airport Stores across India, providing customers with a tangible brand experience.