A University of Madras alumnus, Raj founded Agilisium in 2014 as a Life Sciences focused digital innovation company, at 41. The idea was to help customers take the data-to-insights leap in cloud transformation, advanced data analytics, and genAI solutions across the value-chain to accelerate drug discovery and development, personalize customer engagement, and improve patients' lives. He draws inspiration from being a passionate collector of art and sculptures and with a keen interest in pottery.

Tell us about your tryst with pottery. When was your first attempt at it?

I have always been an art enthusiast, particularly drawn to sculptures. Since 2022, I gradually began exploring pottery after one of my trips to Chennai.

How regularly do you practice pottery?

My practice depends on my travel schedule, but I aim for at least two active sessions each quarter. If I miss a session, I make efforts to catch up in the following quarters.

Has pottery taught you any business lessons?

Absolutely. I like to summarize my lessons as the '3 Cs': Centering, Creativity, and Community.

Centering: It's very essential to center your clay when making a pot, and for business as well. To me, it means self-care: making sure you're at your best self, mentally and physically. The better I take care of myself and my stakeholders, the better I can lead, and guide my team. It's just about maintaining that balance, enduring the ebbs and flows, and enjoying the journey of entrepreneurship.

Creativity: Just like pottery must have an artistic stroke to finally see the beauty of bare clay, a business must also be creative to stand out amidst the present market. I believe that I should really encourage a culture of experimenting. Freedom is what my team needs before failure- that is where some of the best innovations come from. When setbacks are viewed as opportunities to grow, an entire universe opens up.

Community: Pottery studios happen because artists interact and collaborate, and the same goes for business. And then in creating a workplace that encourages collaboration, it's creative and boosts output. When everybody feels connected and valued, together we can achieve more. This is about building a strong community within the company driving us toward great heights.

Fitness routine: I'm an early riser and go for long brisk walks every day. I use this time for reflection. Additionally, I maintain a strict diet and have an early dinner.