Dinesh Pai feels that while sector, founder, team, and idea play an integral role, the impact is the deciding factor for the Zerodha initiative to invest in any startup

Have the next big idea? They're listening. In 2016, Rainmatter was established as an initiative by Zerodha and Nithin Kamath. Cut seven years down the line, the fund is now being led by the Founders office team and Dinesh Pai. It is focusing on money management. The journey began by focusing on the fintech space, and in 2021, it established Rainmatter Foundation, a non-profit unit focusing on providing grants in the climate space.

Pai feels that while sector, founder, team, and idea play an integral role, the impact is the deciding factor for the Zerodha initiative to invest in any startup, "Rainmatter is all about impact. So, we kind of check for impact before we do any other analysis at all. When I say impact, I mean to say how can we do better for the communities and people around us."

It is mainly active in sectors such as fintech, climate, and health and has made strategic investments in about 80 startups so far. Talking about the practice of burn and runaway in the ongoing funding winter, he shares that the majority of the portfolio startups are immune to it, "Most of Rainmatter's portfolio startups had raised capital either last year or earlier this year, so they still have a runway of 1.5-2 years."

For the coming year, he feels that despite the slowdown, if the right opportunity to support startups arises, there will be capital and investors available. Early-stage funding will be much more hassle-free as compared to growth rounds.

FACTSHEET:

No. of startups invested in: Appox 80

No. of exists: 0

Focus sectors: Fintech, climate, and health