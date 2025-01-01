The International Finance Corporation (IFC)
IFC Weighs USD 65 Mn Investment in A91 Partners' Third Fund
IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, plans to contribute USD 35 million in equity and an additional USD 30 million in co-investment.
Fintech Platform Drip Capital Secures USD 113 Mn to Enhance Global Trade Finance Solutions
The new funding will be used to expedite market expansion and support the development of new products tailored to customer needs.
IFC, ADB, and DEG Inject USD 275 Mn into Fourth Partner Energy for Renewable Expansion
This strategic consortium aims to accelerate FPEL's ambitious expansion plans, which include a target portfolio of 3.5 GW of renewable energy assets by 2026.
IFC Grants HDFC Bank USD 500 Mn to Ramp Up Microloans for Women Borrowers
The HDFC bank will use IFC's financing for on-lending as microloans to self-help groups (SHGs) and joint liability groups (JLGs) enrolled in the sustainable livelihoods initiative (SLI).