The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is considering an investment of up to USD 65 million in Mumbai-based venture capital firm A91 Partners' third fund, according to a disclosure on the firm's website.

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, plans to contribute USD 35 million in equity and an additional USD 30 million in co-investment. This investment would support A91's largest fund to date, targeting USD 675 million in total commitments.

Founded in 2018, A91 Partners focuses on mid-stage investments across sectors such as consumer, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology.

Its third fund aims to invest between USD 10 million and USD 50 million in approximately 15 companies. The firm's past investments include Akshayakalpa, Blue Tokai, and Sugar Cosmetics, while its portfolio company, Go Digit General Insurance, went public last year.

IFC's proposed investment aligns with the broader trend of Indian VC firms raising fresh capital amid a resurgence in funding activity. Earlier this year, Accel launched a USD 650-million India-focused fund, while Bessemer Venture Partners recently set aside USD 350 million for its second India-dedicated fund.

With capital flow gradually improving, IFC's backing could provide A91 Partners with additional firepower to scale promising small and mid-market enterprises. As India's startup ecosystem continues to expand, this investment underscores growing confidence in the country's mid-stage funding landscape.