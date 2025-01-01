The Sleep Company
PixelSky Capital Raises INR 150 Cr in First Close, Eyes INR 400 Cr Fund
The fund aims to target secondary stakes in profitable startups valued USD 300 million-USD 1.5 billion, eyeing IPOs by 2026-27.
Funding Fireworks: The Week's Top Startup Deals (Aug 02–08)
This week's top deals reveal where investors are placing bold bets in the startup ecosystem.
D2C Brand The Sleep Company Secures INR 480 Cr to Open Around 150 New Stores
Early investor Fireside Ventures has made a partial exit through the sale of secondary shares.
Investing in the Next Generation of Iconic Brands: Fireside Ventures
The Bengaluru-based firm invests in diverse categories, including food and beverage, personal care, health and wellness, and lifestyle, aiming to identify high-potential startups.