Funding Fireworks: The Week's Top Startup Deals (Aug 02–08) This week's top deals reveal where investors are placing bold bets in the startup ecosystem.

By Minakshi Sangwan

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Founders

This week, India's startup ecosystem saw impressive early-stage funding activity across sectors like sleep tech, beauty, gaming, housing finance, and more. These startups are creating scalable solutions and attracting investor confidence. Here's a roundup of the top deals between August 2 and August 8.

The Sleep Company

A D2C brand revolutionising comfort, The Sleep Company offers smart mattresses, pillows, bedding, cushions, ergonomic office chairs, recliners, and sofas. Blending science-backed design with omni-channel retail, it serves comfort-conscious consumers through both e-commerce and physical stores.
Inception: 2019
Founders: Harshil and Priyanka Salot
Based Out: Mumbai
Funding Amount: USD 57 Million
Investors: ChrysCapital and 360 One Asset

Ummeed Housing Finance

Ummeed Housing Finance simplifies home, business, and property loans for middle- and lower-income groups, especially individuals with informal income sources. It streamlines mortgage services and reduces loan processing times, promoting inclusive home ownership.
Inception: 2016
Founders: Ashutosh Sharma
Based Out: Gurugram
Funding Amount: USD 30.12 Million
Investors: British International Investment (BII)

RENÉE Cosmetics

A rapidly growing D2C beauty brand, RENÉE Cosmetics offers a diverse range of makeup and skincare essentials, including lipsticks, eyeliners, highlighters, perfumes, and skin serums. Known for innovation and cruelty-free products, it is redefining beauty for modern India.
Inception: 2020
Founders: Aashka Goradia Goble, Ashutosh Valani, and Priyank Shah
Based Out: Ahmedabad
Funding Amount: USD 30 Million
Investors: Playbook and Midas

SuperGaming

SuperGaming is a game development and publishing company known for MaskGun, Silly Royale, and Tower Conquest. It also runs SuperPlatform, a robust real-time multiplayer backend supporting both Web2 and Web3 games, targeting developers in emerging markets.
Inception: 2017
Founders: Navneet Waraich, Sanket Nadhani, Avinash Pandey, Sreejit Jayanthan, and Roby John
Based Out: Pune
Funding Amount: USD 15 Million
Investors: Skycatcher, Steadview Capital, a16z Speedrun, Bandai Namco 021 Fund, Polygon Ventures, Neowiz, GFR Fund, IVC Japan, and more

Jeh Aerospace

With a digital-first manufacturing approach, Jeh Aerospace delivers components, tools, and assemblies for aerospace and defense clients. Its solutions integrate precision engineering, modern manufacturing, and supply chain capabilities.
Inception: 2022
Founders: Vishal R Sanghavi and Venkatesh Mudragalla
Based Out: Hyderabad and US
Funding Amount: USD 11 Million
Investors: Elevation Capital and General Catalyst

Zype

Zype is a fintech startup offering instant personal loans through a credit-first lifestyle app for salaried individuals. It aims to support financial wellness by delivering seamless and quick access to credit.
Inception: 2022
Founders: Yogi Sadana
Based Out: Mumbai
Funding Amount: USD 10.2 Million
Investors: Unleash Capital Partners and Xponentia Capital

These investments reflect continued confidence in India's startup ecosystem across sectors.

Minakshi Sangwan

Junior Writer

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

How to Become the Leader Everyone Trusts and Follows With One Skill

What if the real leadership superpower isn't charisma or control — but something far more quiet, rare and transformative?

By Wilson Luna
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Science & Technology

I Asked ChatGPT's New Agent What to Post Next — It Got 50,000 Views in 48 Hours

The AI agent that predicted my viral post — and it can do the same for you.

By Ben Angel
Growing a Business

How to Train AI to Actually Understand Your Business

AI tools only deliver meaningful results when they are given clear, structured business context — without it, even the best systems produce irrelevant, low-impact output.

By Jacqueline Ann DeStefano-Tangorra, CPA, CFE, MBA
Business Solutions

Professionals Are Leaving ChatGPT for Something Even Better

Get 1min.AI with Gemini, Llama, Midjourney, Kling, and so much more for a one-time price.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

'We're Very Open': Apple CEO Tim Cook Says He Wants to Buy Startups. Could Your Company Be Next?

Apple is on a startup buying spree, acquiring a new company every few weeks, according to its CEO.

By Erin Davis