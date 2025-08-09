This week's top deals reveal where investors are placing bold bets in the startup ecosystem.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This week, India's startup ecosystem saw impressive early-stage funding activity across sectors like sleep tech, beauty, gaming, housing finance, and more. These startups are creating scalable solutions and attracting investor confidence. Here's a roundup of the top deals between August 2 and August 8.

The Sleep Company

A D2C brand revolutionising comfort, The Sleep Company offers smart mattresses, pillows, bedding, cushions, ergonomic office chairs, recliners, and sofas. Blending science-backed design with omni-channel retail, it serves comfort-conscious consumers through both e-commerce and physical stores.

Inception: 2019

Founders: Harshil and Priyanka Salot

Based Out: Mumbai

Funding Amount: USD 57 Million

Investors: ChrysCapital and 360 One Asset

Ummeed Housing Finance

Ummeed Housing Finance simplifies home, business, and property loans for middle- and lower-income groups, especially individuals with informal income sources. It streamlines mortgage services and reduces loan processing times, promoting inclusive home ownership.

Inception: 2016

Founders: Ashutosh Sharma

Based Out: Gurugram

Funding Amount: USD 30.12 Million

Investors: British International Investment (BII)

RENÉE Cosmetics

A rapidly growing D2C beauty brand, RENÉE Cosmetics offers a diverse range of makeup and skincare essentials, including lipsticks, eyeliners, highlighters, perfumes, and skin serums. Known for innovation and cruelty-free products, it is redefining beauty for modern India.

Inception: 2020

Founders: Aashka Goradia Goble, Ashutosh Valani, and Priyank Shah

Based Out: Ahmedabad

Funding Amount: USD 30 Million

Investors: Playbook and Midas

SuperGaming

SuperGaming is a game development and publishing company known for MaskGun, Silly Royale, and Tower Conquest. It also runs SuperPlatform, a robust real-time multiplayer backend supporting both Web2 and Web3 games, targeting developers in emerging markets.

Inception: 2017

Founders: Navneet Waraich, Sanket Nadhani, Avinash Pandey, Sreejit Jayanthan, and Roby John

Based Out: Pune

Funding Amount: USD 15 Million

Investors: Skycatcher, Steadview Capital, a16z Speedrun, Bandai Namco 021 Fund, Polygon Ventures, Neowiz, GFR Fund, IVC Japan, and more

Jeh Aerospace

With a digital-first manufacturing approach, Jeh Aerospace delivers components, tools, and assemblies for aerospace and defense clients. Its solutions integrate precision engineering, modern manufacturing, and supply chain capabilities.

Inception: 2022

Founders: Vishal R Sanghavi and Venkatesh Mudragalla

Based Out: Hyderabad and US

Funding Amount: USD 11 Million

Investors: Elevation Capital and General Catalyst

Zype

Zype is a fintech startup offering instant personal loans through a credit-first lifestyle app for salaried individuals. It aims to support financial wellness by delivering seamless and quick access to credit.

Inception: 2022

Founders: Yogi Sadana

Based Out: Mumbai

Funding Amount: USD 10.2 Million

Investors: Unleash Capital Partners and Xponentia Capital

These investments reflect continued confidence in India's startup ecosystem across sectors.