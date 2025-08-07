RENÉE Cosmetics Raises USD 30 Mn in Series C Round Led by Playbook The funding includes a mix of primary and secondary investments, pushing the brand's valuation to USD 200 million.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

RENÉE Cosmetics

D2C beauty brand RENÉE Cosmetics has secured USD 30 million in a Series C funding round, led by Playbook with additional backing from Midas. The funding includes a mix of primary and secondary investments, pushing the brand's valuation to USD 200 million. This marks a 1.4 times increase from its last valuation during an extended Series B round in June the previous year.

The company plans to channel the fresh capital into expanding its product range, enhancing its omnichannel presence across tier I and tier II cities, and investing in technology and brand-building. RENÉE will also use the funds to scale marketing operations, optimize customer acquisition strategies, and improve conversion rates across its direct to consumer and marketplace channels.

Ashutosh Valani, Co-founder of RENÉE Cosmetics, said, "This capital further gives us the firepower to scale our marketing engine, optimise consumer acquisition costs, and drive better conversion across both D2C and marketplace platforms."

Founded in 2020 by Aashka Goradia Goble along with Beardo co-founders Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah, RENÉE Cosmetics offers a wide range of makeup and skincare products. Its portfolio includes lipsticks, eye makeup, highlighters, skin serums, and perfumes. The brand is present in over 15,000 retail outlets across India and is also available on major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, and Myntra.

Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Aashka Goradia Goble expressed the brand's long-term vision, "RENÉE was founded with a vision to merge ethics with innovation. This funding allows us to fast-track R&D and roll out cutting-edge formats that blend performance with global beauty trends."

Priyank Shah, another co-founder, noted that the brand is now poised to scale its offline presence to untapped markets and focus on creating a consistent in-store experience, especially in tier II locations.

RENÉE is also eyeing international markets, with early-stage online availability in the US, UAE, and Australia. With this strategic funding, the brand aims to accelerate its trajectory toward becoming a global name in the beauty industry.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

At 24, She Immigrated to the U.S. and Worked at Walmart. Then She Turned Savings Into a 'Magic' Side Hustle Surpassing $1 Million This Year.

Mehek Khera was burnt out and grappling with health issues when inspiration struck.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Nasscom Selects 37 Startups for Third Cohort of GenAI Foundry Program

These startups have been chosen from across five high-impact domains: HR and Talent Intelligence Copilots, Finance and FinOps Copilots, Enterprise Workflow and Knowledge Copilots, Defence and Physical Autonomy, and AI Security and TrustTech.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Vertex Ventures and Good Capital Back Nuuk Again in Latest Funding Round

This latest investment brings Nuuk's total funding to more than USD 10 million (approximately INR 90 crore).

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

MapmyIndia Invests INR 25 Cr in Zepto at USD 6.1 Bn Valuation

The investment comes shortly after Zepto raised INR 7.5 crore from Elcid Investments, ahead of a larger funding round that may value the company at USD 7 billion.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Reliance Writes Off USD 200 Mn Investment in Dunzo

Reliance had entered the quick commerce market by leading a USD 240 million funding round in Dunzo in January 2022. It acquired a 26 percent stake, positioning itself alongside other major backers such as Google, which held a 19.3 percent stake.

By Entrepreneur Staff