D2C beauty brand RENÉE Cosmetics has secured USD 30 million in a Series C funding round, led by Playbook with additional backing from Midas. The funding includes a mix of primary and secondary investments, pushing the brand's valuation to USD 200 million. This marks a 1.4 times increase from its last valuation during an extended Series B round in June the previous year.

The company plans to channel the fresh capital into expanding its product range, enhancing its omnichannel presence across tier I and tier II cities, and investing in technology and brand-building. RENÉE will also use the funds to scale marketing operations, optimize customer acquisition strategies, and improve conversion rates across its direct to consumer and marketplace channels.

Ashutosh Valani, Co-founder of RENÉE Cosmetics, said, "This capital further gives us the firepower to scale our marketing engine, optimise consumer acquisition costs, and drive better conversion across both D2C and marketplace platforms."

Founded in 2020 by Aashka Goradia Goble along with Beardo co-founders Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah, RENÉE Cosmetics offers a wide range of makeup and skincare products. Its portfolio includes lipsticks, eye makeup, highlighters, skin serums, and perfumes. The brand is present in over 15,000 retail outlets across India and is also available on major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, and Myntra.

Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Aashka Goradia Goble expressed the brand's long-term vision, "RENÉE was founded with a vision to merge ethics with innovation. This funding allows us to fast-track R&D and roll out cutting-edge formats that blend performance with global beauty trends."

Priyank Shah, another co-founder, noted that the brand is now poised to scale its offline presence to untapped markets and focus on creating a consistent in-store experience, especially in tier II locations.

RENÉE is also eyeing international markets, with early-stage online availability in the US, UAE, and Australia. With this strategic funding, the brand aims to accelerate its trajectory toward becoming a global name in the beauty industry.