Jeh Aerospace, an aerospace manufacturing startup, has raised USD 11 million in a Series A funding round led by Elevation Capital, with additional participation from existing investor General Catalyst.

The company, headquartered in the US, operates advanced manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, India. According to its announcement on Tuesday, the newly secured funds will be used to build large-scale factories and further develop its software-defined manufacturing systems aimed at delivering reliable and scalable aerospace production.

The investment follows a strategic funding round from IndiGo Ventures, the venture capital arm of IndiGo, which was announced a month earlier.

Jeh Aerospace was established in 2022 by aerospace industry veterans Vishal R Sanghavi and Venkatesh Mudragalla. Both founders have extensive experience in joint ventures between major US aerospace firms such as Boeing, Sikorsky, and Lockheed Martin, and the Tata Group in India.

Jeh Aerospace focuses on producing aerospace and defense components, tools, and assemblies through a digital-first approach. Its offerings include precision manufacturing, engineering solutions, and supply chain management services for global aerospace and defense clients. The company applies software-driven processes to enhance precision and agility in production.

"Their software-defined manufacturing model addresses a fundamental challenge in the industry—the need for both precision and agility in production. What impresses us most is their ability to combine cutting-edge technology with deep manufacturing expertise, creating a solution that the global aerospace supply chain desperately needs," said Ashray Iyengar, Principal, Elevation Capital.

In early 2024, Jeh Aerospace secured USD 2.75 million in seed funding, also led by General Catalyst. Since then, it has expanded to a team of over 100 employees. Over the past 18 months, the firm has supplied more than 100,000 flight-critical components and tools, and has signed long-term contracts valued at USD 100 million with major aerospace customers.

Akarsh Shrivastava, Partner at General Catalyst, added, "Their software-defined manufacturing approach and proven delivery demonstrate the scalable, reliable production the aerospace industry needs. By harnessing exceptional engineering talent with proximity to US markets, Jeh is reshaping aerospace manufacturing."

The company operates across the US and India using a friend-shoring strategy that leverages market access in the US and manufacturing skills in India. It recently launched the Centre for Skills, an in-house training initiative to develop highly qualified engineers and technicians.