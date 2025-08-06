Digital Lending Startup Zype Secures INR 90 Cr Funding Led by Unleash Capital Partners The latest infusion brings the total equity raised by the startup since its inception in 2022 to INR 236 crore.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Yogi Sadana, Founder of Zype

Mumbai-based digital lending startup Zype has raised INR 90 crore (approximately USD 10.2 million) in a fresh equity funding round led by Japanese venture capital firm Unleash Capital Partners, with participation from existing investor Xponentia Capital.

The latest infusion brings the total equity raised by the startup since its inception in 2022 to INR 236 crore. Unitus Capital acted as the exclusive advisor for the transaction.

Zype, which acquired its non-banking finance company licence in 2023, offers unsecured personal loans to young salaried individuals for purposes such as weddings, home renovations and medical expenses.

Since its launch, the firm has disbursed INR 1,300 crore in loans and currently manages assets worth INR 400 crore. Competing with players like Fibe and Kreditbee, Zype is operating at an annual recurring revenue run rate of INR 150 crore and achieved break-even in the final quarter of FY25. The company expects to report net profits beginning FY26.

"We have grown this business in a measured and profitable manner. With the new raise, we are good to grow for the next 12–18 months without the need for a fresh equity round," said Yogi Sadana, Founder of Zype. Sadana, who previously served as CEO of fintech lending platform Cashe, left the role in 2022 to start the venture.

The startup is now aiming to build its credit profile in order to secure additional debt funding from banks and other NBFCs. Sadana noted that credit ratings are a priority following this capital raise.

Zype closed FY24 with net operating revenue of INR 20.3 crore and a net loss of INR 7.3 crore. With improving market conditions and the festive season ahead, Sadana remains optimistic about growth, highlighting the firm's 250-member team and its focus on in-house collections and technology, including an internal AI lab.
