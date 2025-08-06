Funding led by Skycatcher and Steadview Capital will also support expansion of the company's SuperPlatform for large‑scale multiplayer games.

SuperGaming, a leading game developer, has secured USD 15 million in a Series B funding round led by existing investors Skycatcher and Steadview Capital.

Additional participation came from global strategic investors such as a16z Speedrun, Bandai Namco 021 Fund, Polygon Ventures, Neowiz, GFR Fund, IVC Japan, Loud.GG, and several individual backers including Polygon cofounder Sandeep Nailwal.

The company stated that the funds will be used to roll out its Indo‑Futuristic battle royale title "Indus" internationally, beginning with Latin America in collaboration with Brazilian esports organisation Loud.GG.

Investment will also support expansion of its proprietary game development and publishing technology, particularly its cloud‑based SuperPlatform, designed for building and managing large‑scale multiplayer games.

Roby John, CEO and Co-founder of SuperGaming, said, "We are at an inflection point where India's role in gaming evolves from a consumer market to a driving force in innovation."

John added that "Indus Battle Royale" represents the scale and quality the studio can achieve, while the broader aim is to provide technology that empowers game developers worldwide.

SuperGaming was founded in 2017 by Navneet Waraich, Sanket Nadhani, Avinash Pandey, Sreejit Jayanthan, and Roby John. The company operates from Pune and Singapore and employs more than 120 people. Its portfolio includes popular mobile titles such as MaskGun, Tower Conquest, Battle Stars, and Silly Royale, which collectively have over 200 million downloads.

SuperPlatform, developed in partnership with Google Cloud, is one of the company's most significant assets. It offers tools for live game operations, telemetry, analytics, monetisation, and social features, targeting developers in emerging markets who may not have access to advanced backend technology. The platform supports both Web2 and Web3 games.

SuperGaming has also been active in blockchain gaming. Through a partnership with B3 GameChain, a gaming‑focused Layer‑3 blockchain built on Base, the firm enables interoperability and digital asset ownership for players. Silly Royale, one of its flagship games, is live on SuperGaming's own Layer‑3 chain powered by B3.

Bandai Namco 021 Fund investor Natsuhiro Maruyama said the partnership combines Bandai Namco's global intellectual property expertise with SuperGaming's understanding of the Indian gaming market, creating opportunities for growth in India and internationally.

Industry observers note that India's gaming sector is expanding rapidly. Market research estimates project annual revenue of USD 9.2 billion by the 2029 financial year. SuperGaming reported revenue of INR 43.4 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2024, with a net profit of INR 3.9 crore.

With the fresh funding, the company plans to accelerate its game launches in Latin America and the Middle East, strengthen its development capabilities, and continue building infrastructure to support large‑scale, community‑driven multiplayer games.