TR Capital
Fibe Raises USD 35 Mn in Series F Round Led by IFC
With this round, the company has now raised more than USD 266 million in equity so far, including secondary transactions.
TR Capital Acquires Stakes in MoEngage, Shadowfax, and Whatfix for Over USD 50 Mn
The transaction was completed with global investment firm Eight Roads Ventures, which is backed by Fidelity.
Piyush Gupta Launches Kenro Capital to Tap Growing Secondary Transactions Market
Gupta and seasoned investor Norbert Fernandes join forces to launch Kenro Capital, targeting India and Southeast Asia's expanding secondary transaction market with strategic investments in growth-stage companies.
Fintech Startup Fibe Raises USD 90 Mn in Series E Round Led by TR Capital, Trifecta Capital, and Others
The Pune-based platform aims to deploy the fresh funds to expand reach, strengthen technological infrastructure, and deepen its impact across India.