Pune-based consumer lending company Fibe has raised USD 35 million in its Series F funding round led by the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group.

With this round, the company has now raised more than USD 266 million in equity so far, including secondary transactions. Its investors include TPG's The Rise Fund, Norwest Venture Partners, Eight Roads Ventures, TR Capital, Piramal Finance and Chiratae Ventures.

The fundraise follows its earlier rounds, including USD 90 million in Series E in June 2024 and USD 110 million in Series D in August 2022. Its lending arm EarlySalary also received INR 250 crore (USD 26.5 million) through non-convertible debentures from investors such as AK Capital Finance, Franklin Templeton AIF and Vivriti Alpha.

Fibe said the new capital will help expand its product portfolio and build a unified experience across borrowing, saving, investing and payments. The company noted that it will continue focusing on responsible lending and positive socio economic outcomes.

Founded in 2015 by Akshay Mehrotra and Ashish Goyal, Fibe offers personal loans, long term loans, loans against mutual funds, digital fixed deposits and impact focused credit in areas such as healthcare, education and solar rooftop installations.

The company now operates in more than 940 cities and has disbursed over 9 million loans through its network of more than 8,500 partner centres and over 50 channel partners.

In India, Fibe competes with players such as KreditBee, MoneyTap, PaySense, CASHe and NIRA.