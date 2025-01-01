Trending AI news
Data Quality Holds Back India's AI Dream: Over Half of Firms Struggle
Currently, India matches Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) with about 20% of organisations having advanced AI capabilities. However, it still lags behind ASEAN, where 27% of enterprises have achieved this advanced stage
How AI is Reshaping Work While Reinforcing the Need for Leadership, Empathy, and Creativity
The adoption of AI is not just a technological shift, it requires a cultural transformation—many organisations struggle with how to integrate AI tools while preserving human skills and creativity
AI Age: Trust Critical for Consumers to Help Company's Regain Loyalty
51% of consumers trust companies less than they did a year ago, and 51% feel companies are reckless with their data
AI Beyond Metros: Empowering Farmers, Patients, and Learners
Decades of research have shown that to effectively reach the Indian masses, organizations need to localize their policies, products, and services—AI can help expertise the process