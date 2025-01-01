Trending AI news

Data Quality Holds Back India's AI Dream: Over Half of Firms Struggle

Currently, India matches Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) with about 20% of organisations having advanced AI capabilities. However, it still lags behind ASEAN, where 27% of enterprises have achieved this advanced stage

By Entrepreneur Staff
How AI is Reshaping Work While Reinforcing the Need for Leadership, Empathy, and Creativity

The adoption of AI is not just a technological shift, it requires a cultural transformation—many organisations struggle with how to integrate AI tools while preserving human skills and creativity

AI Age: Trust Critical for Consumers to Help Company's Regain Loyalty

51% of consumers trust companies less than they did a year ago, and 51% feel companies are reckless with their data

AI Beyond Metros: Empowering Farmers, Patients, and Learners

Decades of research have shown that to effectively reach the Indian masses, organizations need to localize their policies, products, and services—AI can help expertise the process