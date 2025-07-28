According to NASSCOM, the Indian voice AI market is projected to reach USD 1.82 billion by 2030

Voice AI is quickly becoming the new battleground in shaping the future of human-machine interactions. The recent USD 45 million acquisition of a voice AI startup Play AI by Meta brought renewed attention to the space.

But why the Sudden Rush in India? "There's a rush towards voice tech startups because the country's vast linguistic diversity and rising demand for high-quality, real-time voice translation have made voice AI a natural solution," explains Ganesh Gopalan, Co-founder & CEO of Gnani AI. "With the rapid adoption of smartphones and consumers increasingly expecting seamless, human-like interactions, voice is emerging as the preferred interface for digital engagement."

According to NASSCOM, the Indian voice AI market is projected to reach USD 1.82 billion by 2030. While India has 22 official languages, it is home to over 400 living languages. English, often assumed to be the digital default, is neither the first spoken nor written language for the majority of Indians. Until now, much of emerging tech has catered only to metro markets and English-speaking audiences.

Voice-led AI startups, however, are disrupting that trend. Indian entrepreneurs are now tapping deeper into Tier 2/3 markets, targeting vernacular language speakers and building inclusive solutions for non-English and non-Hindi audiences.

Where the action is

Gopalan notes that sectors like banking, finance, and insurance (BFSI) have seen the most traction. "Voice AI is being used for customer support, lead qualification, EMI collections, policy renewals, and reminders. This growth ties closely to India's digital inclusion push, enabling businesses to engage a much wider audience in their native languages."

India is also becoming a strategic growth market for global Voice AI firms. ElevenLabs, for instance, recorded a 50 per cent growth in usage in India between November and January, making the country its fastest-growing market globally.

Siddharth Srinivasan, GMT–India at ElevenLabs, observes, "India was always a market waiting for a solution in this space. We're inherently multilingual, most of us are bilingual or trilingual. The need for high-quality, real-time voice solutions has always existed."

Still early days?

But is this rush solving meaningful, scalable problems, or are we still in an experimentation phase?

Arjun Malhotra, General Partner at Good Capital, believes the sector is at "an interesting middle ground." "In BFSI, voice AI is solving real operational challenges around lending and collections at scale. Companies are successfully reaching lakhs of customers simultaneously. However, the broader ecosystem is still evolving. While enterprise applications have found clear product-market fit in certain use cases, consumer applications remain largely in the discovery phase."

From an investor's perspective, technical differentiation is key. "Given the competitive landscape, we evaluate whether startups are building foundational technology or merely implementing existing solutions," Malhotra explains. "Companies that differentiate on the core mechanics of voice AI rather than just the application layer have stronger moats."

He also emphasises the importance of domain expertise. "Voice AI requires deep technical expertise combined with domain knowledge. We look for teams that understand both the technology's limitations and the specific market needs they're addressing."

The bigger question still remains. Can Voice AI become foundational digital infrastructure?

Malhotra thinks the answer depends on the use case. "In enterprise contexts, we're seeing voice AI evolve from a feature (like automated calling) to a platform that can handle complex workflows and multiple touchpoints." The opportunity, he adds, lies in companies that can expand beyond single-use cases and integrate deeply into business workflows.

What's next for voice AI in india?

Looking ahead, Malhotra sees the next 24 months as pivotal. "Voice AI will likely become deeply embedded in workflows rather than remain a standalone tool. Companies that can demonstrate this workflow integration will command premium valuations."

He also foresees the emergence of breakthrough consumer applications such as voice companions, therapy, and coaching tools where Indian startups could potentially create globally competitive products, especially given the market's natural comfort with voice-based interactions. Finally, Malhotra believes we'll see the rise of foundational voice AI infrastructure startups that provide the "picks and shovels" enabling the entire ecosystem.