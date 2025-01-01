turtlemint
From Space Tech to EVs, Bengaluru Dominates Startup Funding Activity This Week
Dec 12–18, 2025 Startups Highlights
Insurtech Firm Turtlemint Receives SEBI Approval for IPO
According to regulatory filings, the company submitted its IPO papers through the confidential pre-filing route.
Insurance Advisory Platform Turtlemint Raise $120M Funding In Series E Round
The company plans to invest the freshly acquired funds to scale its leadership team, strengthen its product stack and expand to new geographies
Funding Friday: Insurance & Consumer Space - Focus of 2019
