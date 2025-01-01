turtlemint

From Space Tech to EVs, Bengaluru Dominates Startup Funding Activity This Week

Dec 12–18, 2025 Startups Highlights

By Minakshi Sangwan
Insurtech Firm Turtlemint Receives SEBI Approval for IPO

According to regulatory filings, the company submitted its IPO papers through the confidential pre-filing route.

Insurance Advisory Platform Turtlemint Raise $120M Funding In Series E Round

The company plans to invest the freshly acquired funds to scale its leadership team, strengthen its product stack and expand to new geographies

Funding Friday: Insurance & Consumer Space - Focus of 2019

