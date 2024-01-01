Two wheeler
BeepKart Raises $9 Million In Series A Funding Round
The company is able to solve customer pain-points comprehensively in this high-value and high-consideration category, while ensuring healthy margins
Bike Bazaar Raises Upto INR 500 Crore In Series D Funding
The company intends to use the funds to penetrate deeper into rural India as the need for personal mobility rises and also to scale its marketplace business for sale and purchase of used two wheelers
TVS Motor Company Invests In Narain Karthikeyan's Startup DriveX
The investments will enable DriveX to further scale up offerings in the pre-owned two-wheeler space in India
Battery Smart Raises $25 Million In Series A Funding
The company will use the funds to expand to new territories, strengthen its battery assignment technology and build its team to continue scaling operations
Revamp Moto Raises Over $1 Million Pre-Seed Fund
The fund raised will be used for hiring new talents, product development and pre-launch partnerships
December Witnesses First Y-O-Y Growth In Vehicle Registrations In FY20-21
December registration witnessed a 11 per cent year-on-year growth due to festival spillover demand and pre-buying due to announcement of price hike in January 2021