UGRO Capital
Recur Club Raises USD 50 Mn to Expand AI-Powered Debt Marketplace
The company plans to utilise the fresh funds to scale its team, strengthen its technology infrastructure, and expand operations into tier II and III cities.
UGRO Capital to Acquire Profectus Capital for INR 1,400 Cr in Strategic All-Cash Deal
The acquisition will be funded through UGRO's recently completed equity raise and is expected to be completed in a single tranche upon regulatory approvals, including those from the Reserve Bank of India and shareholders.
UGRO Capital Secures USD 40 Mn Loan from DFC to Empower MSMEs
UGRO Capital intends to allocate around 70% of the funding to qualifying businesses led by women, with a commitment to directing at least USD 5 million specifically towards new-to-credit borrowers.
UGRO Capital Raised INR 1,265 Cr Through Allotment of CCDs and Warrants
UGRO Capital also announced the acquisition of MyShubhLife, a finance platform based in Bengaluru, for INR 45 crore.