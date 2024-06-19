Get All Access for $5/mo

UGRO Capital Raised INR 1,265 Cr Through Allotment of CCDs and Warrants UGRO Capital also announced the acquisition of MyShubhLife, a finance platform based in Bengaluru, for INR 45 crore.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shachindra Nath, Founder and Managing Director of UGRO Capital

UGRO Capital Limited, a leading non-banking financial company (NBFC) focused on small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), has successfully raised INR1,265 crore through the allotment of compulsory convertible debentures (CCDs) and warrants.

This fundraising round saw significant participation from existing and new investors. Samena Capital, a prominent private equity investor, contributed INR 500 crore to the funding round. Other notable investors included Aregence, and several of India's marquee family offices also participated.

"Securing this capital raise amidst market ups and downs speaks volumes about the sheer trust our investors have in us. Our aim has always been to build a data-driven lending institution that is institutionally owned, independently supervised, professionally managed, and accessible to public market investors," said Shachindra Nath, Founder and Managing Director of UGRO Capital.

On May 2, 2024, UGRO Capital's Board of Directors gave the green light to raise INR 1,332.66 crore in equity capital. Additionally, UGRO Capital announced the acquisition of MyShubhLife, a finance platform based in Bengaluru, for INR 45 crore. This deal, which is a mix of 64% equity and 36% cash, means that MyShubhLife will now become a wholly-owned subsidiary of UGRO Capital.

Since its inception in 2018, UGRO Capital has successfully managed to raise a total equity capital of INR 2,700 crore. Currently, the company holds an outstanding total debt of INR 4,643 crore from both domestic and global institutions. The company has partnerships with 13 banks and financial institutions, facilitating INR 3,295 crore in co-lending. The company has provided customized, data-driven financial solutions to over 78,000 MSMEs across India.

"We are now closer to our goal of helping all small businesses in India, and I have an overwhelming sense of gratitude towards all our investors, partners, and the entire UGRO team for making it happen." Shachindra Nath, Founder and Managing Director of UGRO Capital, added.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

Top Secrets to Starting a 6-Figure Etsy Side Hustle That Earns Passive Income, According to 3 People Who Did It

Etsy remains a popular ecommerce platfrom for sellers — and can be incredibly lucrative for those who know how to use it.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

SoftBank CEO Says AI 10x Smarter Than Humans Could Be Here in a Matter of Years

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son spoke to shareholders during the company's general meeting on Friday.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Amazon Is Thinking About Charging Extra for AI Alexa

"Hey Alexa, how much are you going to cost?"

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

3 Essential Skills I Learned By Growing My Business From the Ground Up

Discover the most effective (and cheapest) way for founders to learn team management, efficient decision-making and other essential leadership skills.

By Aytekin Tank
Science & Technology

The 7-Step ChatGPT Formula for Peak Productivity and Profit

With this powerful solution, you can take your productivity and profitability to new heights with ease.

By Ben Angel
Business News

Amazon Is Making a Major Change to Its Packaging: 'Easier to Work With'

Opening an Amazon box is about to look a lot different.

By Sherin Shibu