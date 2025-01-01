Ultrahuman
Ultrahuman Files Patent Infringement Case Against Oura in Delhi High Court
The patent protects the integration of sensors, construction, and onboard processing that power the Ultrahuman Ring AIR, enabling advanced insights such as sleep stage tracking and recovery analysis.
Meme-Based Dating App Schmooze Secures USD 4 Mn Series A Funding Led by Elevation Capital
The fresh capital will be used to expand the platform's user acquisition efforts.
Fostering a Market-Thesis-Driven Investment Formula: Blume Ventures
Purplle, GreyOrange, Exotel, IDfy, Carbon Clean, TaxiForSure, Turtlemint, Cashify, IntrCity, Zopper, WebEngage, Unacademy, Slice, Spinny, Servify, smallcase, LambdaTest, Ultrahuman, Classplus, and Battery Smart are just a few of the significant companies in which Blume has invested.
Wearable Tech Startup Ultrahuman Raises USD 35 Mn in Series B from Blume Ventures, Steadview Capital and Others
The Bengaluru-based health monitoring device maker will allocate the funds to enhance manufacturing capacity and deeper research in the health tracking space.