Meme-based dating platform Schmooze has raised USD 4 million in a Series A funding round led by Elevation Capital. The round also featured participation from prominent angel investors, including the founders of Ultrahuman, The Souled Store, Mosaic Wellness, and Paytm.

This comes after Schmooze had previously secured USD 3.47 million in funding from Inventus Capital Partners and other investors.

The fresh capital will be used to expand the platform's user acquisition efforts.

Founded in 2021 by Vidya Madhavan and Abhinav Anurag, Schmooze is a unique platform that blends the cultural relevance of memes with advanced AI technology to create meaningful connections. The app allows users to engage with potential matches based on shared humor, personality traits, and interests, moving beyond the superficial nature of traditional swiping apps.

Vidya Madhavan, reflecting on the app's origins, shared, "When I was at Stanford, I noticed how tired people were of the superficial swiping culture. They wanted more than just looks; they craved a connection beyond the surface. And then it hit me—memes are the new language of connection for Gen Z. Memes are not just funny pictures; they're windows into our personalities. So, we combined this insight with AI to create Schmooze, where your meme swipes are the key to finding your perfect match."

Co-founder Abhinav Anurag added, "Schmooze is just getting started. While we began with memes, we're quickly expanding to other forms of content. Schmooze will be the future of human interaction and connection with a humorous and happy undertone. Whatever our consumers are into, we will help them find someone to laugh with."

Schmooze's AI-driven approach goes beyond traditional dating apps. Its Genie AI serves as a dating coach, enhancing the user experience by fostering engaging and authentic interactions. Additionally, features like Roast AI, which simulates conversations with a stand-up comedian, and Rant AI, a digital diary that responds to users' thoughts, aim to provide companionship and counter social disconnection among Gen Z.

Having attracted over 1 million users in India and logged 900 million meme swipes, Schmooze boasts a user base that includes a higher ratio of female to male users than other dating platforms.

Amit Aggarwal, Principal, Elevation Capital, said, "Schmooze represents a fundamental evolution in the dating app market. It is designed to be the wingman Gen Zs didn't know they needed—powered by cutting-edge AI and fueled by a rich tapestry of memes. It's an experience matching the psyche of today's youth, offering a vibe-check that resonates with their unique cultural language. By enabling meaningful connections, Schmooze is setting a new industry standard and paving the way for how AI can fundamentally enhance dating and human relations."