The patent protects the integration of sensors, construction, and onboard processing that power the Ultrahuman Ring AIR, enabling advanced insights such as sleep stage tracking and recovery analysis.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ultrahuman, a company known for its wearable health technology, has filed a patent infringement case in the Delhi High Court against Oura Health Oy and Ouraring Inc.

The firm alleges that Oura has copied several of its innovations without permission, including features related to women's health, circadian rhythm tracking, and glucose monitoring. According to Ultrahuman, this has allowed Oura to benefit from its research and investment in public health.

The legal action is based on a patent granted by the Indian Patent Office. The patent protects the integration of sensors, construction, and onboard processing that power the Ultrahuman Ring AIR, enabling advanced insights such as sleep stage tracking and recovery analysis. Ultrahuman claims that the Oura Ring 4 includes all of these protected elements, leading to the infringement claim.

An Ultrahuman spokesperson said, "We've been deeply focused on helping people do more with their health data by building cutting-edge, non-paywalled features." The spokesperson further highlighted that previous reports had raised concerns about Oura's practices. These included criticism of closed-door deals and instances of indiscriminate legal actions against competitors. Against this backdrop, Ultrahuman stated that it had no choice but to take legal action to defend its intellectual property.

Ultrahuman has previously introduced several firsts in the smart ring segment. These include subscription-free access to health data, PowerPlugs for customisability, atrial fibrillation detection on wearable devices, and advanced women's health monitoring enabled through the acquisition of UK-based viO Healthtech. The company has also invested in science, design, and manufacturing, including its facility in Texas, described as the only smart ring production site in the United States.

In recent years, Ultrahuman has positioned India as a center for innovation in health technology. Its product portfolio includes the M1 continuous glucose monitoring platform, the Blood Vision biomarker analysis system, and Cycle and Ovulation Pro, which offers clinically accurate ovulation tracking. Through these innovations, the firm has sought to expand the scope of wearable health technology while safeguarding intellectual property on the global stage.