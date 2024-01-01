Union Budget 2020
These Fintech Apps Are Making Digitization Easier For SMEs In India
In the Union Budget 2020, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the turnover threshold for auditing will be raised from INR 1 crore to INR 5 crore for MSMEs who carry less than 5 per cent of their business transactions in cash
[Budget 2020] Misses For the Healthcare Sector
At INR 69, 000 crore for FY21, the outlay for the health sector in Union Budget 2020 is a marginal improvement over INR 62,659 crore provided in the previous Budget
[Budget 2020] Why Switching To New Tax Regime May Do More Harm than Good
The new tax regime is expected to result in more tax outgo for lower salary incomes and impact savings but on the contrary it can benefit senior citizens and non-salaried individuals
[Budget 2020] DDT Abolished: Companies Yay, Investors Nay
Dividend Distribution Tax abolished for companies, but tax on dividend income shifted to investors
[Budget 2020] Start-Ups Still Seeking Respite
Startups are hopeful that the government drops the requirement for IMB certification for this and creates a level playing field for startups in India as compared to their global counterparts.
[Budget 2020] Government Focuses On Data and Technology To Build New Economy
Data centre parks , national mission on quantum technologies and applications and digitization via BharatNet on the offing
[Budget 2020] A Precious Little Something for Everyone
Rejigging of tax slabs appears a welcome move at first however, it is important to look closely into the implications of forgoing your deductions u/s 80C, 80D, 8024(b) etc
[Budget 2020] Seed Funds, ESOP Tax Deferral By 5 Years Announced For Start-ups
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said start-ups "have emerged as engines of growth for our economy" and announced some key policies benefiting the community
[Budget 2020] A Step Forward In the Right Direction
The expectations were to hear some sweeping changes which is why most seem to think of this as a lackluster budget.
[Budget 2020] Railways Remains Under Stress With High Operating Ratio
While passenger earnings hit the target, freight earnings revised downwards for FY20; budgetary support for FY21 goes up.
[Budget 2020] LIC To Go Public To Pay For Govt's Disinvestment Target Of INR 2.11 Trillion For FY21
The government will sell partial stake in the insurer through an initial public offering.
[Budget 2020] Tax Cuts Offer Silver Lining Amidst Middling Budget
Building on India's vision to be a $5 trillion economy by 2025, Nirmala Sitharaman announced a series of measures aimed at bolstering the flagging economy. The end result was a mixed bag of plans and policies eliciting a lukewarm response from the markets.
[Budget 2020] 3-themed Budget Seeks To Address High Unemployment, Low Demand and Falling Economy
India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday presented the first budget of the new decade, with a broad focus around three themes: aspirational India, economic development and a caring society.
[Budget 2020] 5 Expectations of MSMEs from the Union Budget
Budget 2020 should give a new definition of MSMEs wherein the businesses are classified on the basis of their turnover
[Budget 2020] From Healthcare to Cybersecurity, Here's What These Businesses Expect
Some start-up founders and company leaders share their thoughts about the current situation in their respective sectors and what they would be expecting from the budget on February 1.