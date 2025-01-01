unitus capital

Digital Lending Startup Zype Secures INR 90 Cr Funding Led by Unleash Capital Partners

The latest infusion brings the total equity raised by the startup since its inception in 2022 to INR 236 crore.

By Entrepreneur Staff
FlexiLoans Raises INR 290 Cr Series C Funding to Expand Operations and Enhance Tech for MSME Lending

The round was led by global and domestic investors, including Accion, Nuveen, Fundamentum, and existing investor Maj Invest, with Unitus Capital serving as the exclusive advisor to the transaction.

Edtech Platform Habitat Raises INR 5 Cr From Unitus Ventures & Whiteboard Capital

The fresh capital pumped into will be utilised for tech development and team strengthening

Why Indian Unicorn OYO's Buying Back Shares has Set an Unprecedented Trend of Start-up Founders Looking to Retain Control

Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, has announced the buyback of his shares from investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia Capital