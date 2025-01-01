unitus capital
Digital Lending Startup Zype Secures INR 90 Cr Funding Led by Unleash Capital Partners
The latest infusion brings the total equity raised by the startup since its inception in 2022 to INR 236 crore.
FlexiLoans Raises INR 290 Cr Series C Funding to Expand Operations and Enhance Tech for MSME Lending
The round was led by global and domestic investors, including Accion, Nuveen, Fundamentum, and existing investor Maj Invest, with Unitus Capital serving as the exclusive advisor to the transaction.
Edtech Platform Habitat Raises INR 5 Cr From Unitus Ventures & Whiteboard Capital
The fresh capital pumped into will be utilised for tech development and team strengthening
Why Indian Unicorn OYO's Buying Back Shares has Set an Unprecedented Trend of Start-up Founders Looking to Retain Control
Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, has announced the buyback of his shares from investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia Capital