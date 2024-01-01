UPI
Repo Rate Kept Unchanged for 5th Time by RBI this Fiscal Year
The previous change in the key rate took place in February 2023 when RBI hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 per cent from 6.25 per cent
Fintech Unicorn Razorpay Launches Turbo UPI For Faster Online Payments
The newly launched product claims to allow customers of online merchants to make UPI payments directly without getting redirected to a third-party UPI app during checkout
UPI-PayNow Linkage Launched; Will Make Cross-Border Remittance Easy Between India and Singapore
The UPI-PayNow linkage is said to be the world's first such linkage to feature cloud-based infrastructure and have participation from non-banking financial institutions
PhonePe Becomes India's First Fintech Platform To Enable Cross-Border UPI Payments
The current launch supports all international merchant outlets in UAE, Singapore, Nepal and Bhutan that have a local QR code