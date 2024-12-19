Bureau Secures $30M in Series B Funding to Combat Rising Global Cyberfraud The company also aims to address critical challenges in regions like India, where fraud prevention is a $7.3 billion market plagued by rising incidents of UPI payments fraud and identity theft.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ranjan Reddy, Founder & CEO, Bureau

Bureau, a leading risk intelligence platform revolutionizing digital fraud prevention, has raised $30 million in a Series B funding round. The investment was spearheaded by Sorenson Capital, with additional backing from PayPal Ventures and continued support from Commerce Ventures, GMO Venture Partners, Village Global, Quona Capital, and XYZ Ventures.

Ranjan R Reddy's Bureau is addressing an escalating global fraud crisis. With fraud losses now exceeding $5 trillion annually—a 56 per cent increase in just a decade—the need for innovative solutions has never been greater. Bureau's AI-powered platform delivers real-time, contextual fraud prevention across the customer lifecycle. Leveraging a proprietary identity knowledge graph comprising over half a billion identities and behavioral data, the company provides actionable insights for industries such as banking, fintech, e-commerce, and gaming.

Bureau's solutions go beyond traditional rule-based systems, offering advanced capabilities like money mule detection, fraud ring identification, account takeover prevention, and onboarding compliance.

"As cyberfraud reaches unprecedented levels, Bureau stands at the forefront of the fight against digital fraud," said Ranjan Reddy, Founder and CEO of Bureau. "This investment validates our revolutionary approach and accelerates our mission to protect businesses and consumers worldwide."

The raised capital will fuel Bureau's plans to expand its product portfolio, enhance talent acquisition, and scale its go-to-market efforts globally. The company also aims to address critical challenges in regions like India, where fraud prevention is a $7.3 billion market plagued by rising incidents of UPI payments fraud and identity theft.

Rob Rueckert, a partner at Sorenson Capital, emphasized Bureau's differentiated approach stating, "Bureau utilizes a unique combination of device, behavior, financial, and partner data to quickly block scammers without creating deal-breaking headaches for users."

As the fraud prevention industry is projected to grow from $44 billion to $255 billion by 2032, Bureau's role in safeguarding global financial ecosystems becomes increasingly vital.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

HDFC AMC's Select AIF Fund Backs Athera Venture Partners' INR 900 Cr Fund IV

Athera, formerly Inventus India, will use this fund to invest in tech-focused startups in the consumer internet, enterprise software, AI, and other emerging technologies.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

India Leads in AI Awareness but Faces Most Stalled Projects; Experts Offer Solutions

31% of Indian businesses lack access to the talent required to develop AI

By Shivani Tiwari
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Online: 10 Proven Ways to Make Money Online

Need to know how to make money online as a side gig or new career? Check out this breakdown of the 10 top online money-making methods.

By Dan Bova
Business News

OpenAI Employees Could Become Multimillionaires Next Week Thanks to a New Stock Sale

OpenAI employees can cash out on millions of dollars worth of stock.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

There's a Loneliness Epidemic — And These Co-Founders Are Tackling It With Pickleball

Charlotte, North Carolina's Rally has pickleball, gourmet food, craft cocktails and a welcoming community atmosphere.

By Emily Washcovick
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel