Uttar Pradesh

UP Police Sends Legal Notice To Twitter India Head Over Viral Ghaziabad Video

Manish Maheswari, who is the managing director of Twitter India, has been summoned by a police station at the Loni border to record his statement within a period of seven days

By Entrepreneur Staff
Small Businesses Create More Employment Opportunities: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UP CM highlighted that his government has connected all its state policies to that of the Centre to draw maximum benefit

Millions Worth of Investments and Opportunities Lie Ahead of Uttar Pradesh

The Investor Summit 2018 saw the state signing 1,045 MoUs worth INR 4.28 lakh crore

Lotus Blooms in India's Largest State for the 1st Time Since 2003

The party is yet to announce its Chief Ministerial candidate.