Now, local pilgrims, devotees and foreign visitors will get personalized information regarding; flights, trains, local transport among other facilities.

Now the Uttar Pradesh government is ready to leverage an Artificial Intelligence-powered Chatbot in the upcoming 45 days long Maha Kumbh Mela in January 2025. The chatbot will assist local pilgrims, devotees, and foreign visitors to get important information. According to the official, a GenAI-based chatbot will be developed soon. The responsibility has been assigned to the Uttar Pradesh Development Systems Corporation Limited (UPDESCO).

The decision came into the picture following the CM Yogi Adityanath's vision, to provide and facilitate all the devotees with a 'one-stop solution'. "This Gen-AI chatbot will serve as a one-stop solution for the devotees and tourists to get information on transportation, accommodation, smart parking, real-time weather updates, lost and found services, emergency assistance, and Kumbh Mela helpline services in multiple languages," a government authority said.

Additionally, the official said that the Chatbot will facilitate personalized assistance to senior citizens and others with their specific needs. The chatbot will be designed to provide information i.e. how a foreign visitor can reach Prayagraj from their place and information related to flights, trains, and local transport with the cost of each among other essential information like centers for currency change or tourist information centers.

"It will offer personalized assistance for families, senior citizens, and others with special needs. The Gen-AI chatbot will be integrated with WhatsApp. It will ensure user data privacy and comply with relevant data security regulations," the official further added.

The Maha Kumbh Mela will take place in Prayagraj, in the holy city of Uttar Pradesh. According to the official, the city is expecting crores of devotees and visitors across the nation and foreign countries.

Earlier in June, the UP government assigned its police force to leverage AI-based tools and techniques to provide security and manage unprecedented visitors in the upcoming event.