Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

LinkedIn Is Verifying Users for Free — And Kicking Out Fake Recruiters in the Process LinkedIn is more than halfway to its goal of verifying 100 million users, and unlike X and Meta, they're not charging for it.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • AI tech like ChatGPT has made it even easier for bad actors to create fake profiles and social media accounts.
  • In an effort to combat misinformation, LinkedIn has verified 55 million people so far.
  • The company does not charge users for the service; LinkedIn is footing the bill.

Artificial intelligence has made deepfakes even easier to create, and with social media being bombarded with misinformation, LinkedIn is taking a different approach to verification, per CNBC.

"You now see things like deep-fake videos, photos that are increasingly harder with the naked eye to understand if they're real or fake," Oscar Rodriguez, LinkedIn's vice president of trust and safety, told the outlet. "That line-blurring is what we believe poses a significant challenge in combating things like misinformation, faking expertise, and so forth."

Related: How to Optimize Your LinkedIn Profile in 6 Easy Steps

LinkedIn has struggled with scammers posing at recruiters for years and has been working on its verification efforts for some time, per Axios.

The company began its verification service in April 2023 and announced this week that it has verified more than 55 million users so far. That's more than any other social media platform, the company told CNBC.

However, unlike X and Meta, LinkedIn is verifying users for free. And it isn't cheap. Rodriguez said the company has spent "a sizable investment" on the process.

Users can be verified through their company email addresses at select larger businesses. If your company is not participating, users can get verified with a government-issued ID through verification partners Clear and Persona, with LinkedIn footing the bill.

Related: A Designer's Take on LinkedIn's 'Open to Work' Banner Went Viral. It Reignited the Platform's Most Controversial Debate.

LinkedIn's goal is to have 100 million users verified in 2025.

Microsoft bought LinkedIn in 2016 for $26.2 billion.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

You Have One Month Left to Buy a House, According to Barbara Corcoran. Here's Why.

"If you are planning on waiting a year and seeing where interest rates go, you are out of your mind," Corcoran said.

By Erin Davis
Business News

These 3 Side Hustles Make the Most Money While Working Fewer Hours, According to a New Survey

The survey also found that having a side hustle doubled as a path to becoming more employable.

By Sherin Shibu
Franchise

The McRib Is Back, But Only at Select McDonald's — Here's Where to Find It

This scarcity is nothing new. In 2022, McDonald's announced a "Farewell Tour" for the McRib, suggesting that it might be the last time customers could get their hands on it.

By Carl Stoffers
Devices

Power Up Your Holiday Hustle with This Docking Stand

Connect, charge, and conquer.

By StackCommerce
Business Ideas

I'm a Small Business Owner. How Should I Vote?

Cutting through the noise of divisive headlines from the mainstream media, it is essential to evaluate candidates' stances on issues rather than emotions.

By Martin Rust
Business News

Meta Fires Employee Making $400,000 Per Year Over a $25 Meal Voucher Issue

Other staff members were fired for the same reason, per a new report.

By Sherin Shibu