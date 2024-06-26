Get All Access for $5/mo

Uttar Pradesh Is Ready To Use AI Technology For Upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela It is expected that there will be more devotees compared to previous years also, 2025 Kumbh Mela will be spread across 4000 hectares, compared to 3200 hectares in 2019. And, this is the biggest reason why the state government wants to leverage AI this time

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the UP administrator is planning to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) technology, apart from drones and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to manage unprecedented crowds during the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

He has commanded the UP police to leverage AI-based tools and techniques to provide exceptional security to devotees, maintain cleanliness, and provide convenience during the event.

"The Kumbh is an interface between India's rich religious and cultural heritage and the world. Therefore, there is a need to ensure safety, convenience, and cleanliness at the event," said Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath in a meeting with senior officials.

According to the officials, the Maha Kumbh Mela will take place for 45 days—from January 15, 2025, to February 26, 2025. This time, it is expected that there will be more devotees compared to previous years also, 2025 Kumbh Mela will be spread across 4000 hectares, compared to 3200 hectares in 2019. And, this is the biggest reason why the state government wants to leverage AI this time.

Additionally, the government instructed the officials to recruit competent organizers and spread information related to the event so the state could get more pilgrims and tourists across the world. He also commanded police to train and prepare personnel for mela duty for robust security and safety.

"To avoid any unfortunate incidents, the police department and other stakeholders must use technology to effectively manage crowds. A detailed action and contingency plan must be created. AI-based equipment and approaches must be utilized to monitor crowd density so that any potential clusters can be dispersed before the group disrupts order in any pocket," he further added.
