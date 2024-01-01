Verse Innovation
Dailyhunt Parent VerSe Innovation Acquires Digital Marketing Company Valueleaf Group
VerSe Innovation's acquisition of Valueleaf Group aims to boost its ad tech capabilities, driving USD 100 million in additional revenue and 10% EBITDA margins by FY25, while enhancing programmatic performance and ROI.
Avendus Launches Future Leaders Fund III with a Target AUM of USD 350 Mn
The Mumbai-based fund plans to make 10–12 investments with an average allocation of INR 200–300 crore per investment, targeting sectors such as financial services, consumption, digital and technology, healthcare, and manufacturing.
Dailyhunt Parent VerSe Innovation Acquires Global Digital Newsstand Magzter
Dailyhunt is launching Dailyhunt Premium, a subscription service that will give users access to premium content from international publishers in over 40 categories and 60 languages, including Spanish, English, French, Italian, Japanese, and Russian.
VerSe Innovation Enters Unicorn Club After Raising Over $100 Mn From Google, Microsoft and Others
The fresh funds raised will be utilized for scaling its short-video platform, Josh