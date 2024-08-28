Get All Access for $5/mo

Dailyhunt Parent VerSe Innovation Acquires Digital Marketing Company Valueleaf Group VerSe Innovation's acquisition of Valueleaf Group aims to boost its ad tech capabilities, driving USD 100 million in additional revenue and 10% EBITDA margins by FY25, while enhancing programmatic performance and ROI.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Umang Bedi, Co-founder of VerSe Innovation

VerSe Innovation, the parent company of Dailyhunt, has acquired Bengaluru-based digital marketing firm Valueleaf Group in a cash-and-stock deal, marking its second acquisition this year following the purchase of digital newsstand Magzter in April.

While the financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed, the acquisition is a strategic move by VerSe Innovation to enhance its retargeting capabilities and full-stack advertising solutions, aiming to deliver superior programmatic performance outcomes and higher ROI for its advertisers.

The company claims that this acquisition will contribute an additional USD 100 million in revenue and a 10% EBITDA margin by FY25.

Virendra Gupta and Umang Bedi, Co-founders of VerSe Innovation, said, "The acquisition of ValueleafGroup is not only a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional results for brands but also positions us for substantial revenue growth. By integrating Valueleaf's data-driven insights with our ad tech platform, we anticipate a marked increase in advertising efficiency and effectiveness, driving higher-value partnerships. We are confident that this acquisition will solidify our trajectory of becoming India's largest digital media tech conglomerate"

Founded in 2006 by Satish Saraf and Srikanth Bureddy, Valueleaf Group offers digital growth solutions to advertisers across various categories to help improve their customer acquisition metrics.

According to the Bengaluru-based firm, Valueleaf Group has established itself as a leader in the programmatic performance marketing domain, with key capabilities including a full-funnel performance data management platform, extensive supply-side integrations, and industry-focused solutions.

Satish Saraf and Srikanth Bureddy, Co-Founders of ValueleafGroup, stated, "We look forward to combining our strengths with VerSe Innovation's extensive digital media ecosystem, to deliver exceptional performance marketing solutions. By integrating our innovative data-driven strategies & technologies with VerSe Innovation's robust platforms, we are poised to elevate our impact and drive superior outcomes for brands. This partnership reinforces our goal to the opportunities in the performance marketing sector and paves the way for exciting new opportunities."

VerSe Innovation, founded in 2007 and the creator of Dailyhunt, currently boasts a user base of around 350 million and has raised nearly USD 2 billion in funding from a portfolio of prestigious investors, including CPP Investments, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan (OTPP), Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Goldman Sachs, Sequoia Capital India, Google, and Microsoft.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Bengaluru-based Kreedo Raises USD 4 Mn to Enhance Early Childhood Education Offerings

Founded in 2012 by Mridula Shridhar and VK Manikandan, Kreedo collaborates with affordable private schools and preschools, transforming early childhood education through its innovative 6T learning framework.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Dailyhunt Parent VerSe Innovation Acquires Digital Marketing Company Valueleaf Group

VerSe Innovation's acquisition of Valueleaf Group aims to boost its ad tech capabilities, driving USD 100 million in additional revenue and 10% EBITDA margins by FY25, while enhancing programmatic performance and ROI.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

'Pressure Cooker': Why Millionaire Nvidia Employees Are Still Working Until 2 a.m.

In a new report, current and former Nvidia employees gave insight into the work culture at the chip-maker, including long hours, lots of yelling, and unbelievable bank accounts.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Why Are Nvidia Earnings So Important? They Could Be a 'Market Mover,' Says Expert

Nvidia is currently the second largest company in the world by market cap, after Apple.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

How Niranjan Hiranandani Created the 'Real' estate Business

Real estate was an accidental choice, ultimately I got into the world of business and then realised it's not just a cakewalk, says Niranjan Hiranandani, founder & chairman- Hiranandani Group

By Shrabona Ghosh