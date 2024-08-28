Dailyhunt Parent VerSe Innovation Acquires Digital Marketing Company Valueleaf Group

VerSe Innovation's acquisition of Valueleaf Group aims to boost its ad tech capabilities, driving USD 100 million in additional revenue and 10% EBITDA margins by FY25, while enhancing programmatic performance and ROI.

VerSe Innovation, the parent company of Dailyhunt, has acquired Bengaluru-based digital marketing firm Valueleaf Group in a cash-and-stock deal, marking its second acquisition this year following the purchase of digital newsstand Magzter in April.

While the financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed, the acquisition is a strategic move by VerSe Innovation to enhance its retargeting capabilities and full-stack advertising solutions, aiming to deliver superior programmatic performance outcomes and higher ROI for its advertisers.

The company claims that this acquisition will contribute an additional USD 100 million in revenue and a 10% EBITDA margin by FY25.

Virendra Gupta and Umang Bedi, Co-founders of VerSe Innovation, said, "The acquisition of ValueleafGroup is not only a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional results for brands but also positions us for substantial revenue growth. By integrating Valueleaf's data-driven insights with our ad tech platform, we anticipate a marked increase in advertising efficiency and effectiveness, driving higher-value partnerships. We are confident that this acquisition will solidify our trajectory of becoming India's largest digital media tech conglomerate"

Founded in 2006 by Satish Saraf and Srikanth Bureddy, Valueleaf Group offers digital growth solutions to advertisers across various categories to help improve their customer acquisition metrics.

According to the Bengaluru-based firm, Valueleaf Group has established itself as a leader in the programmatic performance marketing domain, with key capabilities including a full-funnel performance data management platform, extensive supply-side integrations, and industry-focused solutions.

Satish Saraf and Srikanth Bureddy, Co-Founders of ValueleafGroup, stated, "We look forward to combining our strengths with VerSe Innovation's extensive digital media ecosystem, to deliver exceptional performance marketing solutions. By integrating our innovative data-driven strategies & technologies with VerSe Innovation's robust platforms, we are poised to elevate our impact and drive superior outcomes for brands. This partnership reinforces our goal to the opportunities in the performance marketing sector and paves the way for exciting new opportunities."

VerSe Innovation, founded in 2007 and the creator of Dailyhunt, currently boasts a user base of around 350 million and has raised nearly USD 2 billion in funding from a portfolio of prestigious investors, including CPP Investments, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan (OTPP), Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Goldman Sachs, Sequoia Capital India, Google, and Microsoft.