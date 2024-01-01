Vijay Mallya

Netflix's Bad Boy Billionaires India Highlights Corruption, Greed and Downfall of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Others

Want to be on top by hook or by crook? Made for every entrepreneur, the investigative docuseries brings forward the biggest scams, crime, corruption, fraud that brought down the empire of India's most infamous entrepreneurs

By Priyadarshini Patwa
Fugitive Tycoon Vijay Mallya to be Extradited to India, Rules UK Court

The liquor baron, who has been wanted in India since 2016, to meet his fate soon

Top 8 Businessmen Who Mixed Business with Politics

Here are eight billionaire businessman and entrepreneurs and their ecstatic stories of mixing business with politics!