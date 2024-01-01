villages
"We Work Towards the Goal of Eradicating Hunger and Malnutrition:" Says Sunil Kapur
Sunil Kapur, Chairman, KCorp Charitable Foundation talks about about his foundation's flagship initiative towards the nutrition of children and women in the villages of Maharashtra
This Start-Up Is Making Ecommerce Easy For Rural India
Boonbox, India's first assisted e-commerce platform for rural areas takes orders from customers in 16 states and has the ability to deliver products in 300,000 villages, which is 47 per cent of villages in India
How mHealth is Changing the Face of Indian Healthcare Sector?
A recent joint report by PwC and the CII states that mHealth is expected to be crucial in making healthcare accessible in India.
#4 Apps That are Changing the Face of Indian Agriculture
There is a need to enhance the level of farm mechanization in the country.
This Social Entrepreneur is Creating Employment in Underserved Areas
The non-profit body focuses on youth and women from ages 18-25 in the most rural parts of the world.
This Startup is Taking Digital Services to Every Corner of Rural India
The company is trying to create a network of Digital Runners across villages, who are available on demand to deliver digital services
This Young Entrepreneur is Battling for a 'Clean India'
Diya has been extremely lucky in initiating her own project, backed by her parents.
How #3 Global Icons are Helping India Fight Its Crippling Problems
Microsoft has adopted Maharashtra's Harisal village to transform it as India's first ideal, digital village